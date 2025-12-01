Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures Additional $8.2 Million Counter-UAS Order: Its Second in the Past Two Weeks to Protect Another Major European International Airport

Second major order from European security authority expands Iron Drone Raider deployments across critical air infrastructure

Integrated, autonomous CUAS architecture delivered by Airobotics as prime contractor gains traction as European agencies scale multi-layered defenses

Rising drone threats across Europe accelerate adoption of automated counter-UAS systems purpose-built for safety, precision, and low-collateral operations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that it has secured its second order valued at approximately $8.2 million from a major European security authority to deploy multiple Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS systems at another leading international airport in Europe.

Ondas had previously announced on November 17, 2025, an earlier $8.2 million order from the same governmental customer for Raider systems to be deployed at a separate airport, representing a significant expansion of Ondas' footprint in European critical infrastructure protection. Ondas' wholly owned subsidiary, Airobotics, will act as the prime contractor for system integration, deployment planning, and operational delivery.

"A repeat order from this leading European security customer is a strong validation of our growing role as a trusted provider of advanced counter-UAS capabilities," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Iron Drone Raider's proven performance and operational readiness strengthen its position as the kinetic pillar within our System-of-Systems architecture, enabling customers to implement a fully integrated, multi-layered defense posture. This contract reflects the confidence major security agencies place in Ondas to deliver reliable, scalable solutions as they confront increasingly sophisticated drone threats across critical infrastructure."

"Ondas is providing a purpose-built solution to protect assets in complex, high-density environments where conventional countermeasures fall short," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Iron Drone Raider is designed for real-time performance in congested civilian airspace, delivering precise, fully autonomous interceptions without collateral risk. This order reflects the growing demand for integrated counter-UAS systems that fuse sensing, cyber, and kinetic layers into a unified operational workflow. Customers need solutions that can detect, assess, and neutralize threats automatically and at scale, and Raider is proving its capability across Europe's critical air infrastructure."

This order marks another milestone in Ondas' global expansion and reinforces the Company's position as a leading enabler of multi-domain autonomous defense. The Iron Drone system plays a critical role within Ondas' System-of-Systems architecture, delivering a comprehensive counter-UAS solution that integrates multiple sensors and effectors. As the kinetic interception layer, Iron Drone complements Ondas' advanced cyber-electronic and sensing capabilities, enabling a layered response to evolving threats.

Ondas is emerging as a leading solutions provider in the counter-drone domain, especially in complex, dual-use environments such as airports. The Company's capabilities span Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) counter-UAS technology from Sentrycs and advanced optical detection and AI classification from Insight Intelligent Sensors. Together with Iron Drone Raider, these technologies create a fully integrated, autonomous, low-collateral counter-UAS solution capable of detecting, identifying, and neutralizing the full spectrum of modern drone threats with speed and precision.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.? ??

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, and Sentry CS Ltd., OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies-and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology.?

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.??

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ??

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Stenrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?? ??

