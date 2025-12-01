San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce Q3'2025 revenues of USD $2.0 million versus USD $1.6 million in Q2'2024 representing an increase of 28% year over year. The nine months revenues ending September 2025, were reported at USD $7.2 million versus USD $4.9 million in 2024 representing an increase of 47%.

Q3'2025 gross profit of USD $0.8 million versus USD $0.6 million in Q3'2024, representing a 39% increase. The nine months gross profit ending September 2025, were reported at USD $2.6 million versus USD $1.8 million in 2024 representing an increase of 42%.

Strengthening the Management Team

On September 4th, 2025 DCS announced that Ms. Ying Xu has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ying Xu is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 16 years of experience specializing in audit, mergers and acquisitions, and executive advisory, with a primary focus on Canadian and US public companies across various industries. In the past, Ying served as the Canadian CFO for a major international retail chain. She also held a position of Senior Assurance Manager with MNP LLP. She began her career in accounting as an auditor with Ernst & Young in Vancouver, where she articled and earned her Chartered Accountant designation.

Strengthening the Board

On September 29th, 2025 DCS announced that Mr. Mike Zhou has been appointed as a member of its Board of Directors.

Over the past decade, Mike has accumulated unique experience in the capital market, international business strategy, managerial accounting, management consulting, and corporate relations. In recent years, Mike has held management positions or director roles throughout the information technology, project management, corporate strategy, and financial services sectors. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics and Economics from UBC. He also holds the Project Management Professional (PMP) designation from the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Mr. Zhou also sits on the board of directors at the Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HKPD).

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

