Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
ACCESS Newswire
01.12.2025 15:02 Uhr
Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Formidable ETFs Moving to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Formidable Asset Management announced that Formidable ETF and Formidable Fortress ETF will transition their trading listings from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange, effective December 19, 2025.

Formidable Asset Management specializes in actively managed ETFs focused on long-term growth and risk-adjusted performance. The Formidable ETF provides diversified exposure across [insert asset classes or sectors], while the Formidable Fortress ETF emphasizes defensive strategies designed to preserve capital during volatile markets.

The transition to Cboe is intended to enhance trading efficiency, improve liquidity, and provide investors with greater exposure to the ETFs through Cboe's marketing efforts. The funds' investment objectives, strategies, and ticker symbols will remain unchanged. Investors are not required to take any action.

About Formidable Asset Management
Formidable Asset Management is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs, committed to delivering innovative investment solutions, transparency, and long-term value creation for investors. The firm emphasizes disciplined portfolio construction, risk management, and market accessibility.

To learn more about Formidable Asset Management please visit:

https://www.formidableam.com/

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 600-5704 or visit our website at www.formidableam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. As with any investment, you could lose all or part of your investment in the Series, and the Series performance could trail that of other investments.

Market Risk. The prices of the securities in the Series are subject to the risk associated with investing in the stock market, including sudden and unpredictable drops in value. An investment in the Series may lose money.

Contact Information

David Bogaert
Managing Director, Business Development
dbogaert@ccofva.com
804-267-7416

Chenine Dias
ETF Administration Manager
cdias@ccofva.com
8043677374

.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/formidable-etfs-moving-to-cboe-bzx-exchange-inc.-1105956

