Workwell Technologies Inc.: Workwell Technologies Announces Acquisition of TimeMoto B.V.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Workwell Technologies, the market leader in workforce management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has acquired TimeMoto B.V., a global provider of time and attendance management systems headquartered in The Netherlands.

"TimeMoto has developed an impressive platform that resonates with our focus on delivering easy to use, high-value time and attendance solutions for small businesses. They are entrenched in Europe as a de facto leader in the space, and that is a perfect alignment with our US market position," said Andrew Newby, Co-CEO of Workwell Technologies. "As part of the Workwell family of companies, TimeMoto will continue our collaborative mission to ensure traditionally underserved businesses have access to HR Tech that allows them to operate with all the advantages enjoyed by larger corporations."

The acquisition of TimeMoto aligns with Workwell's mission to provide well-designed, cost-effective solutions that simplify employee management for businesses of all sizes. This addition strengthens Workwell's international footprint and expands its portfolio of workforce management products in Europe and beyond.

Day-to-day operations of TimeMoto will continue to be led by Time Hartsink, ensuring continuity for customers and partners.

"Joining the Workwell family takes TimeMoto into a new phase of growth," said Tim Hartsink, CEO of TimeMoto. "By combining our European market strength with Workwell's global platform and experience, we can scale faster, innovate stronger, and provide even more value to our customers. We remain fully committed to helping businesses manage their workforce with simplicity, accuracy, and confidence."

About Workwell Technologies: Workwell Technologies is a global leader in workforce management solutions, serving thousands of small businesses and millions of employees worldwide. From cutting-edge cloud-based time and attendance to payroll processing, Workwell brings products and services that enables small businesses to keep their workforce compliant, productive, and engaged, whether in the office or on the move.

About TimeMoto: TimeMoto offers advanced time and attendance and workforce management solutions designed for businesses across Europe and globally. With a focus on reliability, ease of use, and compliance, TimeMoto helps organizations optimize workforce operations and reduce administrative burdens.

