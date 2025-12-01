Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Stuttgart
01.12.25 | 07:37
5,600 Euro
+0,90 % +0,050
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.12.2025 15:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9-10, 2025

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9 and 10, 2025.

WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang and CRO Jason Holloway will deliver a company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 9, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on December 10, 2025. The live webcast of WidePoint's presentation will be available:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3148/53197.

A replay will be accessible afterward. The presentation will also be available on WidePoint's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

About iAccess Alpha
iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences and microcap-focused events featuring high-quality companies recommended by serious investors. To learn more, visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
(949) 574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-participate-in-the-iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-1112351

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.