WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9-10, 2025

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9 and 10, 2025.

WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang and CRO Jason Holloway will deliver a company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 9, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on December 10, 2025. The live webcast of WidePoint's presentation will be available:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3148/53197.

A replay will be accessible afterward. The presentation will also be available on WidePoint's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

About iAccess Alpha

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences and microcap-focused events featuring high-quality companies recommended by serious investors. To learn more, visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

(949) 574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-participate-in-the-iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-1112351