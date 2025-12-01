Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
01.12.2025 15:02 Uhr
88 Leser
iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference will take place on December 9-10, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, December 10, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - December 9, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

Digi Power X Inc.

NASDAQ: DGXX - TSXV: DGX

View Presentation

9:30am

Dyadic International Inc.

NASDAQ: DYAI

View Presentation

10:00am

Strattec Security Corp

NASDAQ: STRT

View Presentation

10:30am

GameSquare Holdings Inc.

NASDAQ: GAME

View Presentation

11:00am

Birchtech Corp

OTCQB: BCHT

View Presentation

11:30am

WidePoint Corporation

NYSE AMEX: WYY

View Presentation

12:00pm

Ascent Industries Co.

NASDAQ: ACNT

View Presentation

12:30pm

RenovoRx Inc.

NASDAQ: RNXT

View Presentation

1:00pm

DocGo Inc.

NASDAQ: DCGO

View Presentation

1:30pm

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

NASDAQ: BOSC

View Presentation

2:00pm

Scienture Holdings, Inc.

NASDAQ: SCNX

View Presentation

2:30pm

Elauwit Connection Inc.

NASDAQ: ELWT

View Presentation

3:00pm

Mobilicom Ltd ADR

NASDAQ: MOB

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:

info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-winter-investment-conference-d-1112775

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.