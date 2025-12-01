iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference will take place on December 9-10, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, December 10, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule - December 9, 2025 (All Times ET):
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:00am
Digi Power X Inc.
NASDAQ: DGXX - TSXV: DGX
View Presentation
9:30am
Dyadic International Inc.
NASDAQ: DYAI
View Presentation
10:00am
Strattec Security Corp
NASDAQ: STRT
View Presentation
10:30am
GameSquare Holdings Inc.
NASDAQ: GAME
View Presentation
11:00am
Birchtech Corp
OTCQB: BCHT
View Presentation
11:30am
WidePoint Corporation
NYSE AMEX: WYY
View Presentation
12:00pm
Ascent Industries Co.
NASDAQ: ACNT
View Presentation
12:30pm
RenovoRx Inc.
NASDAQ: RNXT
View Presentation
1:00pm
DocGo Inc.
NASDAQ: DCGO
View Presentation
1:30pm
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
NASDAQ: BOSC
View Presentation
2:00pm
Scienture Holdings, Inc.
NASDAQ: SCNX
View Presentation
2:30pm
Elauwit Connection Inc.
NASDAQ: ELWT
View Presentation
3:00pm
Mobilicom Ltd ADR
NASDAQ: MOB
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
