BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Within the growing field of post-weight loss reconstruction, Dr. Tarak H. Patel has emerged as a prominent figure in the United States. Operating out of Northwest Face & Body, he brings a combination of general and plastic surgery training to procedures that demand anatomical knowledge and technical skill. His method is notable for pairing surgical accuracy with transparent, ongoing communication: an approach that has helped set new expectations for patient-centered care in complex body lift surgery.

Dr. Tarak Patel's Journey

A West Point graduate and Uniformed Services University physician, Dr. Patel completed residency in general surgery at Tripler Army Medical Center and plastic surgery at UT Health San Antonio. Over 25 years of Army service shaped his reconstructive skill set and judgment under pressure. He is double board-certified, an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and has been voted "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" in the Best of South Sound. He also earned two American Cancer Society "Real Men Wear Pink" honors for breast-cancer advocacy.

Body Lift Expertise

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Patel offers body contouring for patients who have undergone major weight loss. His approach emphasizes restoring natural proportion rather than producing an artificial or overly tightened appearance: a philosophy shaped by years of reconstructive experience in both military and civilian settings.

Patients frequently point to his accessibility as a defining aspect of their care. Unlike many high-volume practices, Dr. Patel maintains direct communication with those he operates on, even sharing his cell number to ensure continuity during recovery. This practice fosters trust and transparency, allowing questions or concerns to be addressed in real time.

360 Body Lift by Dr. Patel

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Tarak Patel performs the 360 body lift, also called a circumferential body lift or belt lipectomy, for patients who have experienced significant weight loss. The procedure removes excess skin and tissue around the abdomen, waist, and lower back, helping restore natural proportion and mobility after major physical change. Whereas many surgeons require hospitalization, which can add to cost and introduce additional risks, Dr. Patel performs this as an outpatient procedure.

Drawing on his background in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Patel's technique emphasizes both structural precision and aesthetic balance. The operation typically lasts several hours under general anesthesia. Most patients return to light activity within two to three weeks, with contours continuing to refine over several months as swelling subsides and tissues adapt.

How Much Does a 360 Body Lift Cost?

At Northwest Face & Body, patients can expect to spend around $16,995 for a 360 body lift, with individualized estimates provided after consultation. To our knowledge, this represents one of the lowest published prices for a 360 body lift in the United States. For patients focusing solely on the back and waistline, the posterior body lift starts at $7,985. The quoted fees cover the surgeon, anesthesia, and operating room expenses.

Standard Methods in Dr. Patel's Body Lift Surgery

Dr. Patel's lower body lift protocol combines several technical elements aimed at improving contour and recovery outcomes. The key features include circumferential tension-vector planning to help limit scar widening and refine thigh, hip, and buttock shape, along with sculpted buttock preservation and optional auto-augmentation to maintain or enhance gluteal volume. Lymphatic-conscious dissection and structured recovery measures are intended to reduce seroma formation, swelling, and contour irregularities. And, strategic scar placement and overall silhouette harmonization further align incisions with clothing lines while optimizing waist-to-hip balance.

This combination of continued refinement and technically structured approach has positioned Dr. Patel as a renowned name among leading body lift surgeons in the U.S.

