Vector Media Appoints Dustin Lamprecht as Vice President, Experiential Marketing

Advances Its Leadership in Mobility and Experiential Marketing With Key Strategic Hire

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Vector Media is excited to announce that Dustin Lamprecht will join the company as Vice President, Experiential Marketing on Dec. 1. Lamprecht brings more than 15 years of hands-on leadership across experiential, fabrication, mobile tours, and large-scale B2B and B2C event production.

Dustin Lamprecht, Vector Media Vice President, Experiential Marketing



Dustin most recently served as Executive Producer, Events at Hartmann Studios, where he led major corporate conferences and flagship experiential programs for global brands including Samsung, Red Hat, Adobe, and GitHub. His early foundation in mobile marketing tours for leading consumer brands - such as LEGO, Wrigley, Purina, and Major League Baseball - shaped his uniquely operational, detail-oriented approach to producing immersive, high-impact brand experiences.

Across his agency roles, Dustin has delivered standout campaigns and fan engagements for premier sports properties including the NBA, NFL, and PGA, while guiding large-scale experiential strategies for marquee corporate clients. That field experience helped anchor his approach to building and managing experiential divisions at agencies including Elite Marketing Group, Wasserman Media Group, and Guild. His blend of creativity, production rigor, and team leadership makes him a powerful addition to Vector's rapidly evolving experiential offering.

"Dustin's arrival underscores the momentum and ambition behind Vector's next chapter," said Jack Randall, EVP Brand Partnerships & Experiential. "As we deepen our experiential footprint across Mobile Tours, Vector Sports, and Vector College, his leadership will be instrumental in delivering best-in-class activations that create measurable impact for brands, agencies, and consumers."

Dustin will lead Vector's Experiential Marketing team as the company continues to scale its presence within the mobility marketing ecosystem and drive transformative brand experiences for clients nationwide.

About Vector Media

Vector Media is a Mobility Marketing Company - putting brands in motion and in front of audiences where they live, work, commute, shop, and play.

At the core of our approach: Mobility Media - high-impact, street-level and coast-to-coast campaigns, including the only nationwide double-decker fleet - and Experiential - immersive activations that create unforgettable, real-world brand moments.

We're architects of attention and creators of moments, blending bold creative with strategic placement and full-service production. Partnership drives everything we do: accountable, collaborative, and relentlessly innovative to keep brands moving forward.

At Vector, mobility marketing means meeting audiences in motion-building scale, frequency, and lasting impact with every touchpoint.

