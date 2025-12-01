BOCC: Hernando County Commission Chairman Brian Hawkins Delivers State of the County Address Highlighting Major Tax Cuts, Low Debt, and Landmark Fiscal Reforms

Hernando County Achieves One of Florida's Largest Tax Reductions While Strengthening Long-Term Infrastructure and Safety Investments.

Hernando County Chairman Brian Hawkins Announces Historic Tax Cuts: Millage Set at 3% Below Rollback Rate

BROOKSVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / In his State of the County address today, Hernando County Commission Chairman Brian Hawkins unveiled a comprehensive fiscal strategy delivering significant taxpayer relief while securing the county's long-term future. Highlighting a debt ratio of less than 3%-one of the lowest in Florida-Hawkins announced landmark reforms that prioritize infrastructure, public safety, and conservation.

Hernando County Commissioner Brian Hawkins

Chairman Hawkins - State of the County 2025

A True Tax Cut: 3% Below Rollback Chairman Hawkins underscored the Board's decisive vote to set the maximum millage at 3% below the rollback rate. By going below the rollback-the rate needed to generate the same revenue as the previous year-the Board has enacted a true reduction in tax burden, projected to be one of the most aggressive tax cuts in the state this year.

"We didn't just hold the line; we pushed it back," said Chairman Hawkins. "At a moment when families are feeling the pressure of inflation, Hernando County is actively reducing its revenue intake to keep money in the pockets of the people who earned it."

Ending Wasteful Budgeting Habits Hawkins also announced the elimination of a decade-old policy requiring a blanket 20% contingency reserve on capital projects. This reform unlocks tens of millions of dollars previously frozen by "lazy budgeting."

"We have modernized a broken system," Hawkins stated. "By tying project contingencies to actual engineering data rather than arbitrary percentages, we have freed up millions for real needs: roads, parks, and safety."

Strategic Investments & Stability Leveraging the county's strong credit and low debt, Hawkins outlined an aggressive investment plan:

Infrastructure: Long-term road and utility projects supported by responsible bonding.

Public Safety: Enhanced capabilities for the Sheriff, Fire, and Emergency Services.

Conservation & Tourism: Strategic use of stabilized bed tax revenues to preserve the Hernando Beach Tower and protect coastal preserves.

"We are lowering taxes, reducing debt, modernizing outdated systems, and investing in a future that works for every resident," Hawkins concluded. "The state of Hernando County is strong-and getting stronger."

