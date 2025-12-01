Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Announces Opening of US Manufacturing Facility and First Shipments to Texas Customers

US manufacturing enables Charlie's to sell Pachamama products that are fully compliant with new domestic manufacturing requirements in Texas and other large states.

300 Texas retail stores will receive their first shipments this week.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported that the Company has opened its first US-manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California. This week, 300 retail accounts across the state of Texas will receive their first shipments of Charlie's US-filled Pachamama 25K Disposables.

With state of the art equipment and a highly trained staff, Charlie's has opened a domestic manufacturing facility - exclusively for the production of Charlie's own brands. Unlike companies that are importing illicit Chinese products, or others that are competing for limited line time with third-party contract manufacturers, Charlie's has launched its own US-filling operation to ensure that the Company's products meet stringent domestic manufacturing requirements of Texas and other large states.

Texas is the largest vapor products market in the Unites States. Effective September 1, 2025, Texas implemented a new law that bans the sale and possession of certain vape products, including those manufactured or marketed as coming from China or certain other "adversary countries." Tennessee and other states have similar legislation pending.

To sell and distribute products that are fully compliant in these markets, this week Charlie's became one of the first companies to launch a US-filled vapor product line. The Company's popular Pachamama 25K line now meets the domestic manufacturing requirements of the state of Texas and enables Charlie's premium products to appeal, broadly, to adult consumers who prefer "Made in America" products.

Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, explained, "We originally expected our US-filling facility to mitigate Far East shipping delays and to lessen tariff costs, but Texas' new domestic manufacturing requirements have also created a massive sales opportunity for Charlie's." Mr. Sicignano continued, "Demand is so great, we now plan to devote 100% of our current US manufacturing capacity to the state of Texas; if all goes well, and if we expand our US manufacturing initiative in the coming months, we believe Texas could double Charlie's sales forecasts for 2026."

"To my knowledge, Pachamama is the ONLY vapor products brand that has been on the market for more than a decade and is now fully compliant with Texas domestic manufacturing requirements," commented Ryan Stump, Charlie's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Charlie's award-winning flavors… very well-known brands… and commitment to regulatory compliance are significant competitive advantages that really set us apart. We expect Pachamama 25K to be a BIG hit in the Texas market!"

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

