Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE: GOR) (FSE: GOJ1) (OTC Pink: GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jean-David (JD) Moore has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Moore has over twenty years of experience serving as a consultant and advisor to multiple mineral exploration and development companies. He holds a master's degree in Forestry Engineering from Laval University in Quebec, and is a registered member of Quebec's Order of Forest Engineers. As a forestry scientist, JD has made significant contributions to his discipline, authoring more than eighty scientific publications in various international and Canadian journals. His research and published work have been recognized within the forestry and resource development communities.

Mr. Moore is an active participant in the mining sector, holding substantial interests in more than fifty junior mining companies, including Goldrea of which he holds over eleven million shares. He also serves as director for several of these companies, including Fokus Mining, PTX Metals and Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. before its acquisition by Iamgold Corp.

"I'm thrilled to join Jim and his team as we work to unlock the untapped potential of their projects in the heart of the Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mining regions," says Mr. Moore. "With high-grade gold values as well as copper exposed at surface and strong structural similarities to nearby world-class deposits, we believe we're well positioned for an important discovery."

Jim Elbert, President and CEO, comments, "It's an honour to welcome JD to Goldrea's board of directors. JD's experience and expertise will be invaluable as we enter what is expected to be a vibrant season in the Golden Triangle. Goldrea looks to capitalize on this momentum, and build on the solid foundation already laid."

