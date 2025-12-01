Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Vobile Group, (OTCQX: VOBIF), a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction service, today announced that Vobile will present at Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon21), in Boca Raton, FL, on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and guests of Vobile are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code VOBIFNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.vobile.com, and as part of the full conference catalog available on www.nobleconference.com and www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets. The webcast will also be archived on these sites for 90 days following the event.

About Vobile

Vobile is a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services for premium entertainment companies, platforms, sports leagues, music labels, and publishers. Our industry-leading SaaS solutions for copyright protection and content monetization, powered by AI technologies, make creative content more valuable. For more information about Vobile and its solutions, visit www.vobile.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for free, at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276355

SOURCE: Noble Financial Group, Inc.