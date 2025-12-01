Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company"), a mobile services, data and technology company, is pleased to announce through its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("JiuGe Technology"), the launch of the JiuGe Procurement Platform, a new enterprise procurement service developed to support and enhance JiuGe Technology's mobile recharge business with operators.

The JiuGe Procurement Platform allows suppliers to provide a centralized selection of products to the platform, and businesses, in turn, use the platform to select the items needed for employee benefits, customer rewards, or promotional campaigns. These products can then be delivered directly to employees or customers. The platform simplifies procurement, reduces costs and ensures users receive high-quality items while helping businesses engage and retain their customers.

The platform is currently piloting with China Mobile's Shanghai and Jiangxi operations and Juneyao Airlines. For China Mobile's regional operations, the platform links directly to user-facing programs, including points redemption, recharge rewards, and customer acquisition campaigns. For Juneyao Airlines, it provides a single product catalog for employee benefits and passenger redemption programs. By centralizing the supply chain and simplifying delivery, the platform helps companies reduce costs, manage procurement efficiently, and provide more value to their employees and customers.

These collaborations enable JiuGe Technology to strengthen its position in the telecom ecosystem and expand the reach of its mobile recharge and user engagement services.

"The procurement platform strengthens our value proposition with China Mobile and other enterprise clients," said FingerMotion's CEO, Martin Shen. "It allows us to offer more than mobile top-ups, supports user growth initiatives, and builds long-term business arrangements. This is a clear step towards expanding our business across telecom, and data services."

JiuGe Technology plans to scale the platform from regional operations to a national model, increasing supply-chain flexibility and expanding its enterprise service footprint.

About JiuGe Technology

JiuGe Technology, a core operating entity of FingerMotion in China, manages the Company's China-based telecom services, providing mobile recharge and data products for major carriers while expanding into smart mobility and emergency-response technologies. JiuGe Technology also operates the DaGe platform, a growing mobility marketplace and service ecosystem that connects vehicle owners with service providers, EV charging networks, and accessory suppliers. The JiuGe Procurement Platform is its latest initiative and connects supply-chain resources with businesses and their customers.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: https://fingermotion.com/

