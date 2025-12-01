Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap Resources") announces that, further to its news releases of November 20th and November 27th, 2025 , it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued an additional 1,000,000 flow through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.285 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $285,000. The Company paid commission of $17,100 and issued 60,000 finder warrants at a price of $0.285 per share for a period of two years expiring December 1, 2027. All securities issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 2, 2026.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's properties in Quebec that qualify as"flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec). The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.

