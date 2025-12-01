CrowdStrike and HPE deliver unified protection for HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, empowering enterprises to accelerate secure, high-performance AI at scale

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that HPE has selected CrowdStrike for the HPE Unleash AI partner program, recognizing the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform for securing the agentic era. The collaboration integrates industry-leading protection from CrowdStrike into HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory co-developed with NVIDIA as part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio.

The Unleash AI selection recognizes CrowdStrike as an industry-leading security platform for HPE Private Cloud AI customers, unifying endpoint, identity, cloud, and data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The collaboration expands on CrowdStrike and HPE's work to secure end-to-end AI innovation including large language models (LLMs) powered by NVIDIA and builds on CrowdStrike's partnership with NVIDIA to deliver always-on AI agents for cybersecurity, advancing enterprises' ability to safely operationalize AI at scale.

"CrowdStrike pioneered modern cybersecurity and leads the industry in securing the AI era," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "HPE's recognition underscores what customers tell us every day: CrowdStrike is the platform of record for protecting AI workloads, agents, infrastructure, and data. Together with HPE and NVIDIA, we're uniting performance, scale, and security to help enterprises build trusted AI from the ground up."

"Through the HPE Unleash AI partner program, we're bringing together trusted innovators like CrowdStrike to help enterprises confidently operationalize AI," said Robin Braun, vice president, AI business development for hybrid cloud, HPE. "CrowdStrike's AI-native platform and its proven integrations with HPE and NVIDIA exemplify how we're enabling secure, high-performance AI for customers."

Together, CrowdStrike, HPE, and NVIDIA are redefining trusted AI delivering end-to-end protection for enterprise AI Factories, unified visibility, and high-performance compute that empower organizations to innovate securely and at scale. This collaboration builds on CrowdStrike's existing integrations with HPE Zerto Software and HPE OpsRamp Software, aligning cyber recovery and observability capabilities with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to support security and resilience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

For more information on the CrowdStrike-HPE partnership, visit here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog X LinkedIn Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251130377150/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com