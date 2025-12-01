Wirex Limited: Wirex and Algorand Expand Stablecoin Payments with New USDC Integration

Partnership brings Algorand-native USDC payments to 7M users and 80M merchants worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex , the global leader in stablecoin payment infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with Algorand Foundation to bring USDC on Algorand to more than 7 million Wirex users and 80 million Visa-accepting merchants worldwide. The collaboration marks a significant step toward mainstream adoption of stablecoin payments, combining Wirex's global card and banking network with Algorand's blockchain to deliver fast, borderless, and self-custodial payments built directly on-chain.

As part of this collaboration, Wirex is developing an Algorand-native payment infrastructure, where all transactions are processed and settled entirely on the Algorand network. This enables a transparent, scalable, and fully on-chain experience designed for the next generation of programmable and agentic payments.

Together, Wirex and the Algorand Foundation are unlocking the following real-world payment features:

Wirex users can now hold, send, and spend USDC on Algorand directly within the Wirex app, benefiting from Algorand's efficiency and low fees alongside Wirex's intuitive user experience.

Through the Wirex Visa Card, users can spend USDC on Algorand at more than 80 million merchants worldwide, with real-time conversion, zero-FX fees, and global cashback rewards.

Users can seamlessly move between fiat and stablecoins via ACH, SEPA, FPS, and other local rails, supported by 1:1 fiat-to-stablecoin conversion with no spreads, hidden costs, or friction.

The integration enables instant, zero-fee cross-border payments, allowing users to send USDC on Algorand to any card globally without traditional remittance fees or settlement delays.

Developers building on Algorand, from challenger banks to remittance providers to next-generation payment apps, can leverage Wirex's stablecoin infrastructure to access card issuance, banking connectivity, and FX services through a unified API, accelerating the creation of real-world financial products powered by Algorand.

"This partnership brings stablecoin payments to the mass market," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "By integrating USDC on Algorand into Wirex's infrastructure and developing Algorand-native payment rails, we're enabling 7 million users to transact globally, with 1:1 fiat conversion, zero-fee FX, and instant on-chain settlement. It's how stablecoins become usable as money, not just digital assets."

"Algorand was designed for powering instant, real-time transactions on chain," said Min Wei, Chief Business Officer of the Algorand Foundation. "Partnering with Wirex brings the ability to use USDC on Algorand to millions of users for payments, business transactions, and global remittances. We're excited to see this expansion of USDC on Algorand in payments."

This partnership positions Algorand as a core pillar of Wirex's multi-chain stablecoin infrastructure, connecting blockchain networks with Visa, Mastercard, banks, and global FX providers into a unified, programmable payment layer. Together, Wirex and Algorand are advancing a new global standard for stablecoin-powered payments, one that is fast, transparent, and accessible to everyone.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

About Algorand Foundation

Algorand Foundation's mission is to power a world where information has integrity and innovative ideas can scale. Launched in 2019, the Algorand blockchain has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise partners. Its institutional-grade certainty, low fees, and instant finality appeal to the protocol's millions of users, and developers appreciate the ability to use common programming languages like Python and Typescript. Builders on Algorand are creating protocols and companies that solve important problems at a global scale: tamper-proof on-chain credentialing, instant payments in war and disaster zones, self-sovereign identity for the disenfranchised, supply-chain traceability for global commerce, and the tokenization of assets. To learn more and start your journey on Algorand, visit algorand.co .

