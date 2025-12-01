Anzeige
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 15:12 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas Reaches Milestone 100 Dual Listings

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 1st

  • Stocks are little changed Monday morning as trading begins for December. The S&P 500 and Dow ended November nearly unchanged, with concerns over lofty AI valuations weighing on major indexes.
  • December is historically strong for markets-S&P 500 averages gains of over 1%, ranking as the third-best month since 1950, per Stock Trader's Almanac.
  • NYSE Texas reached 100 dual listings totaling over $2 trillion in market cap since its March launch. The exchange spans 11 industries, including tech, consumer discretionary, and energy.

Opening Bell
Partnership for NYC celebrates Kathryn Wylde's 25 years at the helm

Closing Bell
CIBC marks Miracle Day 2025

