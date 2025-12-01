Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
Anzeige

01.12.2025
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 November 2025 was 1384.18p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

01 December 2025


