Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Its Public Administration Software Portfolio with the Acquisition of Open Software

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Open Software S.r.l. ("Open Software"), a leading Italian developer of IT solutions for local public administrations and police forces.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Mirano (Venice), Italy, Open Software has become a trusted partner to municipalities and local authorities across the country. The company delivers cloud-native software designed to simplify administrative processes, enhance public safety operations, and ensure compliance with Italian and European regulations.

Open Software's suite of solutions empowers local governments to digitize workflows, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen data security through modern, certified, and interoperable platforms. With over two decades of innovation, Open Software has earned its reputation as a reliable and forward-looking technology provider supporting Italy's digital transformation in public administration.

"Joining Valsoft means opening the door to new resources, skills, and investments that will allow us to accelerate technological development and expand the range of services offered to our customers," said Nicola Milanese, CEO of Open Software. "We remain committed to our mission of helping local authorities work smarter and deliver more efficient digital services to their communities."

"Open Software has built a strong reputation for excellence in digital public administration software, helping Italian municipalities modernize essential services through secure and compliant solutions," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at TAG Software Group. "We're thrilled to welcome the team to our portfolio and look forward to supporting their next phase of growth as they continue to innovate and expand their impact across Italy and beyond."

Open Software will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership and team remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join the TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This structure ensures Open Software benefits from shared expertise, operational resources, and a sustainable growth vision-while maintaining its focus on reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal) and external counsel Chiomenti (New York/Milan).



Open Software was represented internally by Stefano Comelato (Revenue and Financial Officer), Nicola Milanese (CEO) and external counsel Piero Cecchinato (Senior Legal Counsel) of Avvecomm (Padua) and, on tax matters, by Gianpaolo De Giulio of Profina (Mirano-Venice).

About Open Software

Open Software S.r.l. is a leading Italian provider of digital solutions for public administration and local police forces. With over 25 years of experience, the company specializes in cloud-native, secure, and compliant software designed to simplify and optimize the operations of local governments and law enforcement agencies. For more information, please visit: www.opensoftware.it

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

