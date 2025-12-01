OurFamilyWizard Announces Integration With Clio to Simplify Family Law Practice

This new integration streamlines matter management and communication for family law professionals, helping them better serve families in transition.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / OurFamilyWizard, the industry's most trusted co-parenting platform, and Clio, the global leader in legal technology, announced a new partnership designed to simplify and strengthen the way family law professionals manage their practice. As caseloads grow and documentation demands intensify, this integration brings new efficiency and accuracy to the tools practitioners rely on every day.

A new partnership between OurFamilyWizard and Clio brings greater clarity, efficiency, and support to the work of family law professionals.

This marks the first practice management integration OurFamilyWizard has ever undertaken, connecting the platform's trusted family communication tools directly with Clio's intelligent legal work platform. By automatically transferring client communication records from OurFamilyWizard into Clio, legal professionals can eliminate manual downloads, reduce the risk of errors or incomplete files, and maintain accurate, complete case records with far less administrative effort.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Clio to simplify the work of family law professionals and strengthen the tools that ultimately help families plan, organize, and communicate better," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of In Tandem, parent company of OurFamilyWizard. "Our shared vision is to make the practice of family law more efficient and more human-centered, and this partnership is an exciting step toward that future."

"At Clio, we're focused on giving legal professionals technology that cuts through complexity," said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President of Business Development at Clio. "Integrating OurFamilyWizard into Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines critical case information, so family law attorneys can spend less time chasing details and more time advocating for the families who need them most."

Family law professionals sit at the critical intersection of legal process and family communication. This collaboration bridges that gap by seamlessly connecting the tools families rely on with the tools their legal teams use every day, ensuring case records remain complete, reliable, and ready for court.

Together, Clio and OurFamilyWizard are reimagining what's possible for family law professionals and the families they serve, delivering better outcomes faster and with less administrative strain.

About OurFamilyWizard

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage audio and video calls, shared calendars, expenses, messaging, files and other critical family information. These tools can reduce the risk of parents returning to court.

OurFamilyWizard is part of In Tandem, a global technology platform dedicated to developing solutions that enhance connection, organization, and peace of mind across key stages and milestones of family life. Its portfolio includes OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, FamilyWall, and Custody Navigator. Learn more at InTandemFamilies.com.

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI technology, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI.

