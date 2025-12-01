Vastian to Showcase Connected Quality in Action at 2025 IHI Forum

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Vastian, a leading provider of Quality management software for hospitals and laboratories, will showcase its innovative solutions at the 2025 IHI Forum, taking place December 7-10 in Anaheim, California. Visit Vastian at booth #605 to experience how its unified platform transforms Quality management from a regulatory requirement into a strategic driver of clinical excellence, patient safety, and operational efficiency.

Hosted by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), the IHI Forum is the premier annual event dedicated to advancing Quality improvement in healthcare. This year's conference will feature dynamic learning sessions, keynote presentations, networking opportunities, and exhibits focused on critical topics such as digital innovation, health equity, and patient safety.

At booth #605, Vastian experts will provide live demonstrations of the only fully unified and connected Quality platform and share practical strategies for:

Automating regulatory readiness

Streamlining Action Planning, QAPI, rounding and incident management

Reducing administrative burden while improving Quality and regulatory outcomes

Leveraging AI to ensure real-time and ongoing regulatory compliance

Attendees will also learn how leading hospitals and laboratories are leveraging Vastian to achieve measurable improvements in compliance and efficiency.

"The IHI Forum brings together some of the brightest minds in patient safety and Quality", said Michelle Hilburn, MSN, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, AVP Quality, Compliance & Standards at Vastian. "We're excited to connect with peers who are driving change and to share how automation can make Quality and compliance efforts more efficient, reduce risk, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

On December 9 at 5:00 p.m., Michelle will present, "The ROI of Quality: Making the Business Case for Compliance." This IHI Theater session will challenge traditional perceptions of Quality management and demonstrate how investing in skilled Quality professionals and integrated, automated frameworks can:

Reduce harm and improve outcomes

Enhance staff engagement

Deliver financial, operational, and reputational benefits.

Learn more about Vastian's presence at the IHI Forum

About Vastian

Founded in 1995, Vastian is the leading provider of SaaS-based quality and compliance management solutions for hospitals and clinical laboratories. Today, our platform supports more than 9,500 healthcare facilities across all 50 U.S. states, 65 countries, and all 7 continents-empowering over 500,000 clinical professionals annually. Our hospital-focused applications streamline policy management, survey readiness, performance monitoring, competency, rounding, and regulatory compliance readiness-all in a single, unified system. Vastian is a fast-growing, private equity-backed company headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, just outside Atlanta. Learn more at Vastian.com.

