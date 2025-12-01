Mocktail Fest Miami Returns, Reflecting Miami Beach's Shift Toward Wellness and Conscious Living

'Miami's Party Without the Hangover' Returns With Curated Mocktails, Global NA Brands, Food, DJs and a Vibrant Dry January Experience

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Long known for nightlife and excess, Miami Beach is now leaning into wellness, culture, and community. As part of this shift, Mocktail Fest Miami returns on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 5-9 p.m. at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden (2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139). The event will bring together alcohol-free beverages, food, and entertainment for Dry January.

Tickets now on sale: $25 General Admission

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1968249806154

This year's festival will feature a curated mix of crafted mocktails, premium non-alcoholic wines, functional beverages, and zero-proof beers. Guests can enjoy local culinary offerings and DJ sets in partnership with Radio Revolution 93.5, all in one of Miami Beach's most iconic outdoor venues.

A Cultural Wave Driving Demand

According to Forbes, 54% of Americans are drinking less, and the no-alcohol category is growing rapidly. IWSR projects U.S. NA beverage volumes will grow 18% annually through 2028, nearing $5 billion. Mocktail Fest Miami connects brands directly with this fast-growing audience eager for elevated alternatives to alcohol.

"Mocktail Fest Miami isn't just an event - it's part of a lifestyle shift," said Marlene Aguilar, Co-Founder. "People are embracing conscious living, and this festival brings them the best alternative beverages shaping that movement."

Miami Beach's Wellness Evolution

Miami Beach's embrace of the Blue Zones initiative is driving a stronger focus on healthier lifestyles and community programming. "We're becoming a health and wellness destination," said Mayor Steven Meiner.

"For this year's event, choosing the Botanical Garden reflects our vision of a fun tropical party without the need for alcohol," added Co-Founder Michael Weschler.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Miami Rescue Mission / The Caring Place.

About Mocktail Fest Miami

Mocktail Fest Miami is the largest annual celebration of non-alcoholic beverage culture in Florida, bringing together innovative brands, crafted mocktails, DJ-driven energy, and food vendors in a setting that inspires connection and community. Visit MocktailFestMiami.com for more information.

About the Miami Beach Botanical Garden

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden is a tropical oasis in the heart of the city, blending nature, culture, and community in a vibrant, open-air setting.

About The Miami Rescue Mission (The Caring Place)

For more than 100 years, the Miami Rescue Mission (The Caring Place) has provided housing, recovery services, and compassionate support for individuals and families in need.

