Mastercard: Building a Coalition for Global Financial Health and Resilience

With 2.1 billion people still underbanked or unbanked, a new coalition aims to close the gap between access and true financial health.

By Bunita Sawhney, Chief Consumer Product Officer, Mastercard

As the world grows ever more connected, access to financial tools has expanded dramatically. Today, 79% of adults worldwide have a bank account, an increase from 51% in 2011. This is a remarkable gain. Yet 2.1 billion adults remain underbanked or unbanked, according to the World Bank's Global Findex 2025, and for many who have entered the formal financial system, true financial resilience is still out of reach.

Digital transformation across the world has played a key role in expanding access to financial tools. More than 85% of adults in low- and middle-income countries have mobile phones - 75% of which are smartphones - fueling the demand for simple, secure banking and payment experiences.

Despite this increased connectivity, billions of people still face the daily stresses of being underbanked or unbanked. In low- and middle-income economies, only slightly more than half of all adults could reliably come up with extra money within 30 days to deal with an emergency such as a job loss, illness or natural disaster, the Findex found. This signals a critical gap: Access to financial tools alone is not enough to foster long-term resilience. According to a recent Mastercard white paper, consumers' lack of awareness and trust can be key barriers to ongoing usage of financial tools.

We must ensure that individuals are not just connected to the digital economy, but empowered and protected - with the tools, trust and capabilities to actively participate, transact, save and grow. The digital transformation has driven unprecedented access - and it holds the key to unlocking meaningful financial well-being for all.

That's why at the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit, hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth in Kuala Lumpur, we launched the Global Financial Health Coalition, a diverse network of financial institutions, NGOs, telcos, wallet providers and industry leaders, to bring together leaders across the ecosystem to share insights that help move consumers and micro- and small businesses beyond access and toward overall financial health and the ability to withstand and navigate shocks. Our goal is to foster an environment where innovation is responsible, users are protected, and everyone has the tools and knowledge to thrive.

The Coalition brings together the expertise of members, including DANA, GCash, TrueMoney, MTN Group Fintech, MOCO, Axian, Daviplata, and The Center for Financial Inclusion, who are leading the way in developing solutions that address both local needs and global challenges. Guided by three core principles - connecting people to the right financial tools, harnessing technology to protect them as they engage, and empowering their journey toward financial well-being - the Coalition will share best practices to build trust and embrace innovation.

This approach will help millions of people and small businesses participate in the digital economy with confidence - by adopting healthy financial behaviors, building financial resilience and accessing the tools they need to thrive. In Southeast Asia, for instance, wallet providers are already connecting aspirations with opportunity, empowering micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises and driving innovation. In Africa and Latin America, cross-sector partnerships are expanding financial access and capability.

By convening diverse voices, we can connect people and businesses to opportunity and protect their ability to thrive. Underpinned by trust and inclusion, we are reimagining what's possible for the digital economy.

Hear from our partners:

Financial inclusion in Indonesia is entering a new chapter - one defined not just by access, but by trust, empowerment, and resilience. At DANA, we see technology as the bridge that connects aspiration to opportunity, enabling millions of Indonesians to thrive securely in the digital economy. By joining this coalition with Mastercard and other ecosystem leaders, we aim to advance responsible innovation that protects users, strengthen MSMEs, and creates shared prosperity across Southeast Asia. Vince Iswara, CEO and co-founder, DANA Indonesia

GCash has transformed how millions of Filipinos manage their money - bringing secure, digital financial services into everyday life. Through its lending arm, Fuse Financing Inc., it has democratized lending in the Philippines, making credit more accessible to millions, especially the unbanked and underserved segments. By joining this coalition, we aim to extend that impact beyond our borders, sharing our mobile-first innovation and insights to help strengthen financial resilience across emerging markets. We also look forward to learning from fellow coalition members whose diverse experiences and best practices can help us further elevate our solutions. Together, we can accelerate progress toward a truly inclusive digital economy. Tony Isidro, president and CEO of Fuse Financing Inc.

Financial health is not just about access, it's about empowerment. At TrueMoney, we believe that inclusive access to financial tools is fundamental to financial health and sustainable economic growth. We are proud to join Mastercard and other industry leaders in this global coalition to share insights, drive innovation, and help shape a more resilient and trusted digital economy. Monsinee Nakapanant, co-president, Ascend Money Co., Ltd.

We are excited to be part of this coalition, as it reflects MTN Group Fintech's commitment to delivering meaningful solutions and services that build resilience and enhance lives. We look forward to collaborating with members across industries to help people move beyond access and unlock opportunity for millions of people across Africa. Serigne Dioum, CEO, MTN Group Fintech

Behind every mobile wallet is a story - a mother growing her business, a farmer accessing new markets, a student paying their tuition. At Axian Digibank & Fintech, we believe inclusive technology has the power to unlock possibilities for everyone. This coalition reflects that shared vision and our commitment to building a more resilient and financially healthy digital economy. Erwan Gelebart, CEO, Open Innovation & Fintech, Axian Group

At Daviplata, our purpose is to make financial services accessible to everyone, especially those historically underserved - as well as young people taking their first financial steps and entrepreneurs and small businesses driving economic growth. By joining this coalition, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion and innovation. Together with other members, we aim to share best practices and advance solutions that empower individuals and communities through secure, mobile-first financial tools. Javier Suarez, CEO, Davivienda

We've seen significant progress toward financial inclusion in recent years, and much of that has been powered by digital technology, especially digital wallets. As a member of the Global Financial Health Coalition, the Center for Financial Inclusion will work alongside some of the top providers in the field, gathering evidence and sharing lessons learned to help strengthen the financial health and well-being of those who remain underserved. Together, we aim to drive measurable progress toward a healthier financial future for all. Nataša Goronja, managing director, Center for Financial Inclusion

We are honored to join this coalition and collaborate with Mastercard and other esteemed partners to advance financial resilience. At MOCO, our mission has always been to empower individuals and businesses through secure, accessible digital payment solutions. By sharing insights and best practices within this coalition, we aim to help drive greater financial inclusion and create meaningful impact for underserved communities. Pranaya Rajbhandari, CEO, Focusone Payment Solutions P. Ltd.

