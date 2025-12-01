Unveiling the concept of a new fabric featuring SENSIL ByNature, a Biomass Balanced Nylon 6.6 yarn, and Biomass Balanced ROICA premium stretch fiber at ISPO MunichHall B1/308 ISPO BrandNew Area

Rapidly transforming apparel into a lower-carbon industry requires collaboration, innovation, and creativity. In this spirit, SENSIL by NILIT and ROICA by Asahi Kasei have collaborated to introduce the concept of a new fabric with less environmental impact, combining SENSIL ByNature, a NILIT Biomass Balanced Nylon 6.6 yarn, and Biomass Balanced ROICA premium stretch fiber, both designed for high-performance apparel.

The new premium stretch performance fabric concept featuring SENSIL by NILIT and ROICA by Asahi Kasei reduces environmental footprint by incorporating renewable raw materials.

Both companies utilize textile raw materials created through the Biomass Balance (BMB) approach, which utilizes renewable feedstocks made from reclaimed and recycled organic waste that does not compete with food sources, nor need the use of land for its production.

SENSIL ByNature is the first textile Nylon 6.6 yarn for apparel made using a Biomass Balanced renewable feedstock sourced from biogenic waste.

Biomass Balanced ROICA premium stretch fiber incorporates renewable raw materials in place of traditional fossil hydrocarbons. ROICA will focus its Biomass Balanced (BMB) efforts at its Taiwan plant, the company's key reference hub for BMB production.

Because BMB products are identical to traditional products, the resulting fabrics engineered with SENSIL ByNature and Biomass Balanced ROICA retain the comparable comfort, aesthetics, and performance as their conventional counterparts. This means that apparel brands can integrate these environmentally conscious fabrics without redesigning collections.

The companies use Biomass Balance accounting and third-party certification to appropriately allocate the percentage of renewable feedstocks to their products so that brands and consumers can rely on the sustainability claims. In addition, the companies are certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) system, ensuring rigorous control and transparency in renewable feedstock use across the supply chain.

This partnership will contribute to reducing environmental impact:

NILIT's SENSIL ByNature lowers greenhouse gas emissions by about 1.8 kg CO2 eq per ton of yarn versus traditional nylon.

Asahi Kasei projects that the new ROICA Biomass Balanced stretch fiber, combined with manufacturing optimizations, will reduce CO2 emissions compared to existing products. However, since production decisions have only just been made, exact numbers are not yet available.

When blended, SENSIL ByNature and Biomass Balanced ROICA stretch fiberhelp designers create outstanding stretch fabrics that substantially reduce a garment's environmental footprint, lessening reliance on fossil resources, supporting circularity initiatives through renewable inputs, and improving Life Cycle Assessment, while maintaining the premium look, feel, comfort, or stretch performance consumers expect.

Discover more about BMB technologies and experience the next generation of sustainable stretch apparel at ISPO Munich in Hall B1/308 ISPO BrandNew Area.

About NILIT

NILIT is a leading global producer of premium, sustainable Nylon 6.6 fashion and performance fibers. The company founded in 1974, has four vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and global offices serving its customer base in EMEA, Asia, LATAM and North America. www.NILIT.com

About SENSIL

SENSIL is NILIT's sustainable premium Nylon 6.6 brand for apparel. Crafted by masters of precision, it is the new standard of quality for intimate apparel, legwear, activewear, denim, outdoor wear, and other products. SENSIL is a registered trademark of NILIT www.SENSIL.com

About ROICA

ROICA "Advanced fit for living" is a premium stretch fiber with an innovative range of smart features to fit the modern wardrobe. ROICA shapes comfort with high quality, performance and fit, adding value to everyday life for sports, activewear, underwear, fashion, and business. ROICA is a brand of Asahi Kasei Corporation. ROICA is also a partner of C.L.A.S.S. ROICA/ROICA is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/fibers/en/roica/sustainability/index.html

