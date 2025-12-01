VoucherCart Ltd: VoucherCart Partner With Lightspeed on POS Integration

VoucherCart gift card technology provider partners with Lightspeed POS, unlocking Gift Card Revenue for Hospitality Brands

Seamless integration enables restaurants and hospitality groups to sell and redeem gift cards and vouchers directly through their POS, driving prepaid revenue and enhancing guest experiences

EDINBURGH, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / VoucherCart, the global leader in gift card and voucher technology, today announced its integration with Lightspeed Restaurant (K-Series) POS, enabling restaurants and hospitality groups to unlock prepaid revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional guest experiences, all through their existing POS system.

Lightspeed Gift Cards - VoucherCart

VoucherCart Lightspeed Gift Card Integration

With this integration, venues can sell and redeem digital and physical gift cards, vouchers, memberships, and tickets directly through their POS. Transactions sync automatically, providing real-time balance updates, effortless reconciliation, and error-free reporting. Guests enjoy a smooth and seamless experience, while operators drive new revenue and save valuable time.

"Lightspeed users can now generate prepaid revenue, acquire new customers, and elevate guest experiences with minimal friction," said Tom Wardell, Head of Strategic Partnerships at VoucherCart. "By combining the speed and reliability of Lightspeed's K-Series POS with VoucherCart's advanced gift card technology, operators can expect greater efficiency, repeat visits, and reliable high-profit revenue growth."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

High-Profit Revenue Growth

Sell gift cards and vouchers online and in-venue, unlocking prepaid revenue and profiting from unredeemed balances.

New Customer Acquisition at Near-Zero Cost

Turn gift recipients into loyal guests through flexible POS redemption.

Enhanced Customer Retention

Enable tableside sales, instant gift card reloads, and seamless POS redemption to encourage repeat visits.

Operational Efficiency

Automate reconciliation, reduce manual data entry, and save staff time with live transaction syncing.

"We're excited to bring VoucherCart's platform functionality to Lightspeed users through this integration," said Douglas MacLennan, CEO. "Our partnership with Lightspeed opens VoucherCart's revenue growth performance capacity for its users, simplifies workflows, and helps create memorable experiences for guests."

This integration strengthens the digital transformation of hospitality venues, enabling omnichannel voucher sales across web, email, social media, and in-restaurant POS. With unified reporting, real-time insights, and centralised management across multiple locations, hospitality businesses can scale efficiently and drive long-term growth.

About VoucherCart

VoucherCart provides market-leading gift card and voucher technology, helping thousands of hotels, restaurants, and hospitality groups drive high-profit revenue growth, acquire new customers, and increase retention. The platform enables businesses to create, promote, sell, and manage digital and physical vouchers, gift cards, memberships, and tickets across channels, integrating seamlessly with major POS, PMS, and payment systems to streamline operations and enhance guest experience.

About Lightspeed Restaurant (K-Series)

Lightspeed Restaurant (K-Series) is a cloud-based ePOS and Payments platform, enabling restaurants and hospitality groups to manage orders, payments, menus, and reporting across one or multiple locations. Featuring mobile point-of-sale, tableside ordering, integrated payments, and real-time analytics, Lightspeed Restaurant POS helps venues streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance guest experience.

Media Contact:

Tom Wardell

Head of Strategic Partnerships

VoucherCart

Web: https://vouchercart.com

Email: tom.wardell@vouchercart.com

Tel: +44 (0)131 608 0111

Learn more about the VoucherCart <> Lightspeed POS gift card integration: vouchercart.com/lightspeed-restaurant-k-series-gift-cards

