SMX Public Limited: SMX's $111.5 Million Equity Purchase Agreement Arrived at the Exact Moment the World Needed Proof

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / The global economy spent the past decade upgrading everything except the one thing it depends on most: verification. Industries digitized. Logistics accelerated. Compliance expanded. But the underlying trust layer never caught up. Too many systems ran on assumptions. Too many certifications depended on paper trails that failed under scrutiny. Too many supply chains were built on declarations instead of evidence.

That tension reached its breaking point in 2025. Gold markets demanded real provenance. Circularity mandates required measurable recovery. Critical minerals needed authentication capable of withstanding geopolitical pressure. Textiles faced compliance standards that could no longer be met with fragmented reporting. Nations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America began looking for the same missing piece: industrial-scale proof.

This is the context into which SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) secured its $111.5 million equity purchase agreement with Target Capital 1, LLC. The timing was not strategic. It was structural. It aligned the Company's strongest year of global traction with the capital required to build infrastructure, not incremental projects.

The Details Advance a Powerful Platform

The agreement provides SMX with a $11.5 million convertible promissory note and a discretionary equity line of up to $100 million. There are no minimum drawdowns. No usage penalties. No restrictions on operations. This is capital designed for acceleration, not limitation. It lets SMX build at the speed the world is now asking for.

That speed is visible everywhere. Singapore's national plastics circularity initiative is rewriting how countries measure recycling performance. Spain and France are proving what authenticated recycled materials can unlock for industrial ecosystems. The Middle East is pushing gold verification to the forefront of global trade. The United States is looking to strengthen regulated supply chains, critical minerals, and circularity systems with measurable, molecular-level data.

These are not standalone efforts. They are interconnected signals of a global shift toward the Proof Economy, where materials carry identity embedded directly into their composition. SMX's molecular marking technology provides that identity. It gives products, commodities, and recycled inputs a permanent, tamper-resistant signature that moves with them across processing, transformation, and reuse.

Technology and Capital are the Value Drivers

But technology alone doesn't build global systems. It needs capital that moves the same way the mission does. Flexible. Controlled. Scalable. That is the real power behind the equity purchase agreement.

It allows SMX to scale pilots into national platforms, regional initiatives into global standards, and industry-specific programs into a multi-sector ecosystem. It lets the Company expand into critical minerals without slowing plastics circularity. Advance recycled materials without delaying gold's transformation. Strengthen verification systems in one region while deploying new frameworks in another.

The Proof Economy needs infrastructure. This agreement gives SMX the ability to build it.

As 2025 draws to a close, the story becomes clear. The world finally knows what it needs. SMX now has the capital structure to deliver it. The equity purchase agreement is not just funding. It is the acceleration point for a global transition already underway.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

