Innovation at the Core

Rollney has established itself as a pioneer in dessert innovation, bridging the gap between premium quality and everyday convenience. The introduction of a fully automated soft-serve vending machine demonstrates the brand's commitment to redefining how Singaporeans experience indulgence.

Each vending machine is equipped with robotics that handle every step of the serving process - from dispensing to presentation - ensuring the same freshness, hygiene, and texture found in Rollney's retail outlets. The technology eliminates manual handling, offering a contactless dessert experience that aligns with modern hygiene and operational standards.

Founder's Vision

The concept is driven by Mr. Narresh Babu, a para-powerlifter and entrepreneur who brings the same focus and precision from sports into business innovation. Under his leadership, Rollney Singapore continues to invest in technology to create scalable, efficient, and accessible food experiences.

"Dessert should make life sweeter, not complicated," said Mr. Babu. "Through robotics, we've combined our signature soft-serve quality with the convenience of automation - making indulgence available anytime, anywhere."

Nationwide Rollout

Following successful trials, Rollney Singapore has begun deploying its robotic vending machines at key locations across the island, with a target of 100 machines islandwide within one year. The expansion aims to make premium soft-serve more accessible to the public while showcasing the scalability of technology-led dessert retail.



East

Tampines Mall - Level 2, opposite Capitol Optical

Pasir Ris Mall - Outside BMTC entrance

Loyang Point - Inside Koufu

Central

Orchard Gateway - Level 2

480 Toa Payoh - Inside Gourmet Paradise

Tekka Place - Outdoor area near Starbucks

North-East

Sengkang Grand Mall - Level 1 outdoor

Heartland Mall - Level 2, near popular escalator

Punggol Plaza - Level 1, near Subway

North / North-West

Hillion Mall - Basement 1M

Nanyang Polytechnic - Inside Koufu

West

Taman Jurong - Inside Koufu

Singapore Polytechnic - Koufu, Foodcourt 4

Events

Christmas Event @ Takashimaya - Event Machine Unit 1

Christmas Event @ Takashimaya - Event Machine Unit 2

Roaming / Events

Events (Roaming) - Various event activations across Singapore

Each unit is capable of dispensing a freshly made serving in under 45 seconds, using a robot and self-cleaning system that maintains temperature, hygiene, and consistency.

Future Plans

The launch of the robotic soft-serve vending machine represents a key milestone in Rollney's strategy to expand its presence through technology-driven solutions. With plans to reach 100 vending machines islandwide by 2026, Rollney aims to set a new benchmark for scalability, operational efficiency, and consumer accessibility in Singapore's F&B sector.

As the brand continues to grow, Rollney remains committed to combining craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation - offering Singaporeans a taste of the future, one swirl at a time.

