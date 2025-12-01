Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.95 Per Common Share

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.95 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

"Today's increase marks our 21st consecutive annual dividend raise and underscores the durability of our franchise and thoughtful approach to capital management," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Our strong execution and ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions positions us to further deliver superior profitability and continued momentum going forward. Our performance in recent years gives us great confidence in our long-term prospects and our commitment to building lasting shareholder value."

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements regarding quarterly or future dividends, whether regular or special, payable to the company's shareholders, which may be subject to future increases, decreases, or elimination, as determined by The Hanover's board of directors, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, including but not limited to, growth, earnings improvement, returns, future dividend payments, or the amount of such payments. Investors are directed to consider the risks and uncertainties in the company's business that may cause actual results to differ and/or affect the board's decision to declare dividends in the future, including those risks which are discussed in readily available documents, such as the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents filed by The Hanover with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available on hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS


Investors:


Oksana Lukasheva

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 525-6081

(508) 855-3263

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
