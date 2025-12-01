Strategic Resources Inc.: Strategic Resources Files Application with Canada's Major Projects Office

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the filing of a project intake request with the Canadian Federal Government's newly created Major Projects Office (the "MPO"). The MPO's mandate is to advance major projects in Canada and provide a single point of contact and leadership to projects referred to them. Their focus is to resolve policy challenges, structure financing and reduce risks for projects to ensure that they remain competitive from development to operation.

The BlackRock Project (wholly owned by Strategic Resources) is the only fully permitted vanadium mine, concentrator and multi-metal metallurgical plant in Canada. The multi-billion-dollar BlackRock Project is a strategic critical minerals and processing project of national importance to secure the supply chain for vanadium and titanium and to enhance the security of high purity iron for Canadian and allied markets. It is also the only permitted project at the federally owned Port of Saguenay, which is undergoing major investments from the Government of Canada to help develop large-scale industrial projects like the BlackRock Project. Strategic Resources is the most advanced project at Port Saguenay and is the only significant project to have secured a long-term lease at Port Saguenay's newly created industrial park. The BlackRock Project is also supported by and has signed an IBA agreement with First Nations, notably the Cree Nation of Québec (Oujé Bougoumou) and development agreements with the Innu Nations of Mashteuiatsh, Essipit and Pessamit.

As an initial phase of the BlackRock Project, Strategic Resources plans on installing a high purity iron pellet plant that will process and increase the value of iron ore concentrate coming from the Labrador Trough and ship it to steel manufacturers in Canada, the US and Europe. Iron ore pellets are a critical ingredient for manufacturing steel products from clean Electric Arc Furnaces, which are replacing older Blast Furnaces in North America and Europe.

The management team of Strategic Resources aims to engage with the MPO over the next few weeks with the goal of being retained as a major project under their new mandate.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on becoming a supplier of green steel inputs. The Company has a planned metallurgical facility site in Canada and high-purity iron,vanadium and titanium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a deep seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. Phase 1 of the BlackRock project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer in Port Saguenay. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

