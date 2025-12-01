CytoDyn Inc.: CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Class Action Lawsuit

VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and colorectal cancer (mCRC), today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to resolve the previously disclosed securities class action lawsuit that was initially filed in March 2021 against the Company and certain former officers. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and is titled Courter et al. v. CytoDyn Inc. et al.

The parties reached an agreement in principle to resolve the matter on November 23, 2025. The agreement is subject to final court approval. Additional information is included in the Company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 1, 2025, and will also be disclosed in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

"The settlement provides meaningful clarity and finality for this matter and is beneficial to all of our Company's stakeholders, including our stockholders and prospective pharma partners", said Tyler Blok, Chief Legal Officer at CytoDyn. "Subject to final court approval of the settlement, this matter will be closed. We are focused on moving forward with our clinical development programs."

Jacob Lalezari, M.D., CEO of CytoDyn, added, "Bringing closure to this matter has been a priority since I was hired as CEO. The stockholders deserve this finality, and we are pleased to achieve a resolution that reinforces our stability and allows us to pursue our mission. It comes at an especially exciting moment for the company, as a growing body of clinical evidence continues to validate the scientific promise of leronlimab. With new Phase II studies moving forward in metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and the progress with our Expanded Access Program, we are more optimistic than ever about leronlimab's potential to benefit cancer patients who struggle today with limited treatment options."

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. By unlocking a well-validated mechanism of action with broad therapeutic potential, CytoDyn is developing a versatile platform designed to address serious unmet medical needs and serve multiple high-value markets. Guided by a mission to improve patients' quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, final court approval of the class action settlement, mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned "Forward-Looking Statements" and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

