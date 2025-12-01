Gildan Activewear: Gildan Completes the Acquisition of HanesBrands

(all amounts are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)



MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) ("Gildan" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of HanesBrands Inc. ("HanesBrands"), creating a global apparel leader.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. By welcoming HanesBrands into the Gildan family, we are doubling our scale, combining iconic brands with our world-class, low-cost, vertically integrated platform, and unlocking a powerful engine for innovation and growth. Together, our complementary strengths in activewear and innerwear, across channels and geographies, position us to better serve our customers and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders", said Glenn J. Chamandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gildan. "Our priority now is to execute a seamless, collaborative integration that enables us to fully capture the value of our expanded platform and deliver at least $200 million in run-rate cost synergies, as announced on August 13, 2025."

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan- , Hanes- , Comfort Colors- , American Apparel- , ALLPRO, GOLDTOE- , Peds- , Bali- , Playtex- , Maidenform- , Bonds- , as well as Champion- which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan's long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Forward-looking statements and information

