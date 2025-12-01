SMX Public Limited: SMX's $111.5 Million Equity Purchase Agreement Becomes the Engine Behind the Proof Economy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Supply chains were never designed for the pressures they now face. Commodities move across dozens of borders. Compliance rules shift mid-transaction. Recycling claims demand scientific verification. Markets want authenticity. Governments want traceability. Brands want transparency. Consumers want accountability.

Everything depends on proof. But the systems that were supposed to deliver it could not keep up.

That reality pushed industries across the globe toward a new operating standard, one built on molecular identity instead of declarations or audits. That transition advanced faster in 2025 than anyone expected, and it created a new type of demand: for technology that does not blink under pressure, for systems that do not depend on trust, and for infrastructure capable of verifying the world's most critical materials.

That's where SMX's $111.5 million equity purchase agreement enters the picture. It's not a financial footnote. It is the engine behind the next phase of global rollout.

A Significant Capital Injection

The agreement provides SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) with a $11.5 million promissory note and a discretionary equity line of up to $100 million. Importantly, SMX controls the timing, scale, and deployment of every drawdown. No obligations. No forced issuance. No penalties for not accessing capital. This structure mirrors SMX's operating philosophy: precision, flexibility, and measurable execution.

The best part: This capital arrives at the exact moment SMX's partnerships are no longer pilots. They're becoming platforms.

Gold verification is moving from demonstration to commercial adoption. Critical minerals are entering an age where molecular identity will determine market access. Plastics passports are transitioning from policy goals to national systems. High-grade recycled materials are being authenticated at scale to serve industrial circularity. Each region - Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States - is building its own piece of a global system that requires the same type of technological backbone.

And now SMX has the capital engine to support them all at once.

On SMX Terms

The ability to draw capital only when needed means SMX can match investment with momentum. When a country advances a national circularity initiative, SMX can deploy resources. When industrial partners scale up recycled materials programs, SMX can expand capacity. When gold markets transition to authenticated bullion, SMX can strengthen the infrastructure behind it.

Every deployment reinforces the others. Gold supports minerals. Plastics support textiles. Recycling supports manufacturing. Compliance supports governance. The Proof Economy is not a category. It is a network, and SMX is building the connective tissue.

The equity purchase agreement ensures SMX can scale globally without compromising focus. It gives SMX the ability to meet rising demand, strengthen its operational base, and turn 2025's momentum into 2026's expansion arc.

SMX is stepping into a chapter where verification is no longer a service. It is a requirement. And now it has the capital engine to power that reality.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

