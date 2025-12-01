SMX Public Limited: The Proof Economy Needs Infrastructure, Not Promises - And SMX's $111.5 Million Equity Purchase Agreement Builds It

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Every industrial revolution begins the same way. Not with a breakthrough, but with a realization. A moment when the world understands that the systems it uses no longer match the complexity of the world it operates in. That moment arrived in 2025 for supply chains worldwide. Commodity markets strained under verification gaps. Recycling programs faced credibility challenges. Compliance regimes collapsed under the weight of new regulations. And industries demanding measurable truth discovered they lacked the infrastructure to deliver it.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) did not wait for the world to catch up. It built technology capable of marking, tracking, and authenticating materials at the molecular level, giving physical goods the kind of identity that data has enjoyed for decades. Throughout the year, the Company watched gold refiners, plastics processors, textile manufacturers, mineral suppliers, and national regulators move toward a convergence point: a global shift toward the Proof Economy.

But technology alone cannot build a new global operating layer. Infrastructure does. And infrastructure requires capital that scales with the transformation's speed and ambition. That is why SMX's $111.5 million equity purchase agreement with Target Capital 1, LLC stands as the defining development of the Company's year. It is more than access to capital. It is access to infrastructure.

A Transformative Deal

The agreement gives SMX full discretion over capital deployment, beginning with an $11.5 million promissory note and extending into an equity line of up to $100 million. No minimum drawdowns. No penalties for restraint. No operational restrictions. For a Company architecting systems across multiple continents, the structure is not just favorable. It is foundational.

The timing couldn't be more precise. As countries roll out plastics passports, as metals markets overhaul authenticity frameworks, as industries integrate molecular identity into compliance, and as recycling infrastructures transition toward verified recovery, SMX now has the capital architecture required to support systems-not just partners.

The agreement also empowers SMX to allocate a portion of net proceeds toward digital reserve assets. This strengthens SMX's long-term financial resilience and reflects a treasury strategy aligned with a decentralized, data-centric future. It is a structural reinforcement designed to match the durability of the systems SMX is helping build.

SMX's role in this transition is no longer limited to technological enhancement. It is shifting into system design, system activation, and system support. The equity purchase agreement makes that possible by enabling SMX to scale infrastructure in gold, plastics, textiles, minerals, and regulated supply chains without forcing trade-offs between regions or sectors.

Proof, Not Promises

The Proof Economy does not require more promises. It requires architecture. And architecture requires a company capable of mobilizing capital, deploying technology, and simultaneously supporting national and industrial ecosystems. The $111.5 million agreement empowers SMX to do exactly that.

As the world enters 2026, SMX stands positioned to turn its global partnerships into the foundation stones of a new industrial era: one built on molecular truth, authenticated materials, and systems that measure performance rather than narrate it. The equity purchase agreement is not just a capital event. It is the blueprint for the infrastructure layer the Proof Economy needs.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

