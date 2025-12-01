Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Releases Shareholder Education Brief Summarizing Public Regulatory Actions in U.S. Market Structure

Company Consolidates Publicly Available SEC and FINRA Records into Accessible Format for Investor Understanding

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), a technology and digital media company headquartered in Temecula, today announced the release of a shareholder education brief that consolidates historical regulatory actions and public filings involving several major U.S. market-making and execution firms.

The document is a centralized reference compiled exclusively from publicly available SEC orders, FINRA disciplinary actions, and civil litigation records. It is intended to help investors better understand how U.S. market structure has been documented and regulated over time.

The brief does not allege wrongdoing, misconduct, or intent by any firm, and it does not analyze, interpret, or reference Hop-on's trading activity in any way.

Its sole purpose is to organize complex public material into a format accessible to ordinary investors.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated:

"Transparency matters. Everything in this brief already exists in the public domain, but it's scattered across thousands of pages of filings. We simply organized it so shareholders can understand historical regulatory actions in a clear, consolidated, easy-to-read format."

Michaels also stated, "Small-cap issuers and their shareholders deserve to understand the regulatory landscape that shapes market structure. This educational resource helps level the information playing field."

Purpose of the Shareholder Education Brief

The summary provides high-level overviews of topics that have appeared in historically published regulatory materials, including:

Regulation SHO compliance findings

Best execution obligations and past reporting issues

Dark liquidity and internalization frameworks

Information-barrier and data-segregation requirements

AML and gatekeeper responsibilities

Civil litigation allegations (unproven and unresolved)

The brief does not provide analysis of specific securities, firms, motives, trading patterns, or current practices.

It is an educational reference only.

Public Availability

The full document is available for download at:

View PDF

"Public Market Structure Reference Guide - Consolidated Summary of Historical SEC/FINRA Actions."

Legal Disclaimers

All material is derived solely from public documents.

No non-public information, proprietary data, or confidential sources were used.

The brief does not state or imply that any firm continues to engage in any of the historical activities described.

The summary does not suggest any connection to Hop-on's trading, price movement, or market activity.

The brief is not investment advice and does not encourage or discourage the purchase, holding, or sale of any security.

