Resecurity, a global cybersecurity and threat-intelligence company trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and government agencies, exhibited at Milipol Paris 2025, the world's leading event for homeland security and safety. The exhibition took place at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, gathering decision-makers, law-enforcement agencies, defense entities and security innovators from more than 150 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201902761/en/

Resecurity Showcased AI-powered Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Solutions at Milipol Paris 2025

Milipol Paris is internationally recognized as the flagship event for public security, homeland defense, intelligence, counterterrorism, and critical infrastructure protection. The 2025 edition will highlight advanced technologies driving the global security landscape, including digital forensics, cyber intelligence, identity protection, ISR capabilities, and national resilience solutions.

At the exhibition, Resecurity presented its latest AI-powered, intelligence-driven platforms that support government, defense, and law enforcement missions:

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) for early-warning detection of adversaries and malicious cyber activity targeting enterprises and government agencies

Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) to quantify and analyze threats across a variety of digital channels, including brand, public-facing footprint, and social media

Dark Web Intelligence (DWI), enabling law enforcement to conduct deep-dive investigations, attribution research, and collect cybercrime intelligence 24/7/365

Cyber Fusion Center with AI and advanced Big Data processing capabilities to accelerate SOC and all-source intelligence operations

Fraud Prevention and Identity Protection for national digital ecosystems to safeguard consumers from account takeover (ATO) and minimize financial losses for institutions resulting from AI-driven attacks and wire fraud

Supply Chain Cybersecurity and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) to enhance technology due diligence and prevent potential data breaches caused by insecure vendors, foreign components, and counterparts

Resecurity's solutions are designed to provide comprehensive visibility into the threat environment, improve situational awareness, and support operational decision-making for agencies across defense, intelligence, and public safety domains.

Resecurity's presence at Milipol Paris 2025 highlighted the technological excellence of the company's portfolio and included live demonstrations, strategic partner briefings, and sessions on cyber defense and next-generation intelligence programs.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber-threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Milipol Paris 2025

Milipol Paris is the leading worldwide event dedicated to homeland security and safety, supported by the French Ministry of the Interior and organized under the auspices of the Milipol Network. Held at Paris-Nord Villepinte, the event gathers government delegations, law-enforcement professionals, security manufacturers and technology innovators to explore solutions across cyber security, anti-terrorism, border control, digital identity, public-safety technology and critical-infrastructure protection. To learn more, visit https://www.milipol.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201902761/en/

Contacts:

Shawn Loveland

press@resecurity.com