Alan Stalcup Scholarship Grows Its Impact, Celebrating Honoree Jenna Becker

The scholarship continues to expand its mission of recognizing students whose academic talent and community commitment reflect a drive to create meaningful change.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / The Alan Stalcup Scholarship recently announced its honoree, Jenna Becker, marking another milestone in the program's dedication to supporting promising students pursuing careers in healthcare and law. As the scholarship grows its reach, it emphasizes a deepening commitment to investing in future leaders whose work will strengthen communities nationwide.

Established to champion high-achieving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a passion for public service, the Alan Stalcup Scholarship has become a meaningful stepping-stone for individuals preparing for impactful careers. Each recipient is selected for their drive, integrity, and potential to contribute significantly within their chosen fields.

"Supporting the next generation of healthcare and legal professionals is one of the most important investments we can make," said Alan Stalcup , founder of GVA Real Estate Investments and sponsor of the scholarship. "Jenna exemplifies the values this scholarship was created to honor. Her dedication to her studies, her leadership, and her commitment to service reflect a bright future ahead."

Jenna Becker, the July 2025 scholarship recipient, distinguishes herself through her academic excellence and her deep interest in community-focused work. Her achievements and aspirations align closely with the scholarship's mission to support students committed to driving positive change in environments where strong, service-minded leadership is needed most.

"Jenna exemplifies the emerging leader profile we are proud to support. Her accomplishments signal a profound capacity to make a difference in the years ahead," said Stalcup.

The scholarship's continued growth reflects Mr. Stalcup's broader belief in long-term, community-driven investment. Just as his real estate work focuses on elevating environments and the people within them, the scholarship is designed to empower students who aim to build more resilient and equitable communities.

The Alan Stalcup Scholarship remains a testament to the importance of fostering future generations of innovators, advocates, and professionals whose contributions will shape the healthcare and legal landscapes.

Alan Stalcup, a leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

