Network to Code Appoints Paul Brady as CEO to Accelerate Product-Led Growth

Leadership transition strengthens NTC focus on scaling the Nautobot automation platform, expanding SaaS delivery with Nautobot Cloud, and advancing AI-driven innovation with NautobotGPT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Network to Code (NTC), a leader in network automation, today announced the appointment of Paul Brady as Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO John Marchese, who has held the position since 2018 and oversaw its growth into the leading network automation services company, will transition to the company's Board of Directors. Under Marchese's leadership, NTC built a strong foundation and expanded its reach across global enterprises, positioning the company to accelerate its next phase of product-led growth.

This leadership evolution marks an important milestone in NTC's transformation from a services-led business to a product-led software company built around the Nautobot network automation platform, Nautobot Cloud , and NautobotGPT . With strong enterprise adoption, NTC is positioned to deliver greater scale and customer value through software and AI-driven automation. NTC powers some of the largest and most complex enterprise networks. Insights from these networks directly shape the Nautobot roadmap.

"I'm honored to lead NTC at this pivotal stage," said Paul Brady, CEO of Network to Code. "I'm grateful to John for his leadership in shaping NTC into a company known for technical excellence and customer success. Our next chapter will build on that foundation as we scale Nautobot to help enterprises automate with greater intelligence, speed, and confidence."

Brady, a proven technology leader with a track record of scaling high-growth companies, has served as an advisor to NTC's Board and understands the company's vision. His appointment supports NTC's focus on growing Nautobot adoption, accelerating cloud delivery, and advancing AI-driven automation. With enterprises challenged by multi-vendor complexity, fragmented data, tool sprawl, and increasing compliance risk, NTC's Source of Truth-driven, event-based automation model provides a direct solution.

"This transition reinforces NTC's commitment to building automation that is open, collaborative, and accessible," said Jason Edelman, CTO and Founder of Network to Code. "Our priority is advancing the Nautobot platform so customers can automate faster and smarter, while staying true to the community and partners who helped us reach this point."

As NTC enters 2026, it is aligning its organization, investments, and leadership around three growth pillars: new commercial software products, greater cloud differentiation, and expanded AI capabilities. Customers can expect a more rigorous release schedule, faster innovation, and improved time to value, while NTC maintains its commitment to world-class enterprise services and ensures continuity for clients.

About Network to Code

Network to Code, the Nautobot Company, is the foremost expert in network automation and has deployed more automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through software and services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator and sponsor of Nautobot, the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform. Get started at https://networktocode.com .

