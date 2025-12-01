Spain's Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy confirmed €827 million ($961.4 million) in European Regional Development Fund co-financing for 133 energy-storage projects with a combined capacity of about 2.4 GW and 10 GWh.From ESS News The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) has published the Final Proposed Resolution for the first call for aid regarding innovative energy storage projects. Co-financed by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) funds (2021-2027) and originally convened in May, the tender process saw its provisional results released in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...