Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.: NISSEI Gearing Up to Enhance Its Market Presence in Germany: Exploration of Eco-Friendly Molding Technologies and the Advancement of Their Organizational Structure for the European Market as Two Pillars

MILAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., a Japanese corporation headquartered in Nagano, Japan, under the leadership of President Hozumi Yoda, has been proactively increasing its business presence in the European market, especially in Germany, recognized as a hub for green technologies and mold processing.

NISSEI has launched an international collaborative research project with RWTH Aachen University IKV on eco-friendly molding technologies. Negri Bossi S.P.A., a European group company headquartered in Milan, Italy, has welcomed Thomas Strecker, an expert with extensive market experience, to its German base. These moves enable the Group's German location to function as a strong sales outlet: advancing their presence in Europe from both R&D and market base perspectives.

Germany serves as a center for the development of plastic molding technology, taking the lead in environmental regulations and the shift towards a circular economy. It stands as one of the top molding markets worldwide, hosting a network of companies that utilize sophisticated mold and automation technologies. NISSEI regards Germany as "a birthplace for future molding technologies." With a focus on developing sustainable technology and improving market competitiveness, the Group is proactively investing in research, talent development, and organizational improvement.

1. International Joint Research with IKV: The Official Launch of Research and Development for a Circular Economy Begins

NISSEI PLASTIC has embarked on a research project in collaboration with the Institute of Plastics Processing (IKV) at RWTH Aachen University, focusing on the environmental circulation of plastics, which started in November 2025. Before the research began, a key technical demonstration was showcased at K2025 in October, capturing the interest of many European stakeholders.

This collaborative research aims to establish effective technologies that promote both decarbonization and resource recycling. Their focus includes the development of high-precision molding techniques for recycled resins, optimization of the sandwich molding process, expansion of application areas through the analysis of the physical properties of recycled materials, and the application of AI to achieve zero defects and optimize processes. Installed at the IKV research lab in October 2025, the "NOVA5e180T" is an all-electric injection molding machine tailored for the European market, and evaluations and verifications are already being conducted using this machine.

This study is integral to the sustainability strategy outlined by NISSEI, which seeks to advance technological innovations for the creation of a circular society with minimal environmental impact, through collaboration with European research institutes, mold makers, and control equipment manufacturers.

2. Fortifying the Negri Bossi Establishment in Germany: Elevating Market Adaptability Through the Acquisition of an Expert

To strengthen its market presence in Europe, the group company Negri Bossi welcomed Mr. Thomas Strecker in September 2025. He has a background in mold making and possesses extensive experience, deep industry knowledge, and a high level of technical understanding regarding injection molding machines and automation solutions. His contributions are expected to significantly enhance customer support and market development in Germany.

Through his extensive connections and technical proficiency, sales activities in Germany, the response to technically intensive projects, and the building of long-term partnerships with client companies will advance, strengthening Negri Bossi's business foundation. In addition, the development of a system that can offer comprehensive mold, molding machine, and automation solutions will elevate the ability to meet the demanding quality standards and custom specifications in Europe, ensuring a robust response to diverse customer requirements.

NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL aims to reflect the knowledge acquired from collaborative research with IKV in its future product innovations. Additionally, they will bolster customer support in the European market by reinforcing Negri Bossi's organizational structure, promoting their commitment to sustainable molding technology globally from Germany.

By advancing both research and development alongside market engagement, the Group will further solidify their growth foundation in Europe, making their contributions towards a circular society more assured.

