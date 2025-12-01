Blockchain Loyalty Corp. Unveils InfernoGrid, A Bold New AI Infrastructure Division Creating a Global Marketplace for GPU Power

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC:BBLC) announces the launch of InfernoGrid, a breakthrough AI Infrastructure Division designed to reshape how the world accesses GPU compute power. InfernoGrid introduces a first-of-its-kind global marketplace where nearly anyone can rent out unused GPU capacity, while AI developers gain instant access to the computing resources they urgently need.

AI adoption is accelerating at unprecedented speed, yet GPU availability remains one of the industry's most critical bottlenecks. Companies, research laboratories, and startups are facing long procurement delays and rising cloud costs. Meanwhile, millions of GPUs inside gaming PCs, workstations, universities, studios, and mining farms sit underused or completely idle. InfernoGrid bridges this global imbalance by transforming idle GPUs into revenue-generating assets and unlocking a new, distributed supply of compute power.

Unlike traditional cloud providers that rent their own hardware, InfernoGrid introduces a decentralized, on-demand network of independent GPU suppliers. Through the InfernoGrid Host App, anyone-from individuals to enterprises-can supply GPU power to the marketplace with no technical expertise required. Developers on the demand side gain secure, scalable, pay-as-you-go access to compute power in real time.

Key features of InfernoGrid include automated GPU detection, performance benchmarking, fully isolated sandbox environments to protect host systems, real-time job routing, demand-based pricing, usage-based billing, and intelligent scheduling that pauses GPU jobs when the host user needs their device. This marketplace structure positions InfernoGrid as a flexible, cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud GPU shortages and rising infrastructure expenses.

"The world is entering an era where compute power is as valuable as energy. InfernoGrid unlocks a massive, untapped supply of GPUs and delivers it directly to the developers and enterprises fueling the AI revolution. This is not incremental change, this is a new model for how compute power will be accessed globally," said Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman and CEO of Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

Development of the InfernoGrid MVP (Minimum Viable Product) begins immediately, with a targeted build window of 8 to 12 weeks. The MVP will include host onboarding, job orchestration, an enterprise-facing dashboard, secure GPU sandboxing, automated billing, and a live global marketplace interface. BBLC will provide frequent updates, early UI previews, and opportunities for GPU owners to join the initial rollout.

InfernoGrid represents a major strategic evolution for Blockchain Loyalty Corp. By entering the AI infrastructure sector with a disruptive, marketplace-driven model, the company positions itself at the forefront of one of the world's fastest-growing industries. BBLC believes that InfernoGrid has the potential to become a defining asset within its technology portfolio.

About Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (BBLC)

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on emerging technology, AI infrastructure, and large-scale digital innovation. InfernoGrid, its flagship AI Infrastructure Division, reflects the company's commitment to delivering scalable, transformative solutions while maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Websites

Corporate Site: https://bblc.io

InfernoGrid Division: https://infernogrid.com

For media and investor inquiries:

Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

Email: info@bblc.io

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934 as well as relevant Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding future business prospects and opportunities. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

The Company does not assume any responsibility to update or revise any past statements regarding plans or projections related to any expected future events in cases where such plans or projections have not materialized or developed as previously stated or expected.

SOURCE: Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/blockchain-loyalty-corp.-unveils-infernogrid-a-bold-new-ai-infrastruc-1113353