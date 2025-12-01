Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") Discretionary Share Plan - Grant of Award

The Company has granted an award under the 2023 Wood Discretionary Share Plan (the " 2023 DSP") to the below-named person discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR") of the Company (the " Award"), for Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" Discretionary Shares").

The Award will vest on 1 September 2027, subject to continued employment.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me NICK SHORTEN 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion GRANT BY THE COMPANY OF A DISCRETIONARY SHARE AWARD FOR NIL CONSIDERATION, OF 186,550 SHARES UNDER THE 2023 DSP. THE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO A RESTRICTED PERIOD FROM THE DATE OF GRANT TO THE NORMAL DATE OF VESTING ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2027. c) Price(s ) an d volum e (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 186,550 shares d) Aggr e g ate d i n formation Aggregated volume NOT APPLICABLE Aggregated p r i c e Aggregated total e ) D a te of the tr a ns ac tion 2025-11-28 f) Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

1 December 2025