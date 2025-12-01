Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01
John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") Discretionary Share Plan - Grant of Award
The Company has granted an award under the 2023 Wood Discretionary Share Plan (the " 2023 DSP") to the below-named person discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR") of the Company (the " Award"), for Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" Discretionary Shares").
The Award will vest on 1 September 2027, subject to continued employment.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
NICK SHORTEN
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
GRANT BY THE COMPANY OF A DISCRETIONARY SHARE AWARD FOR NIL CONSIDERATION, OF 186,550 SHARES UNDER THE 2023 DSP. THE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO A RESTRICTED PERIOD FROM THE DATE OF GRANT TO THE NORMAL DATE OF VESTING ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2027.
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
Aggregated volume
NOT APPLICABLE
Aggregated p r i c e
Aggregated total
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2025-11-28
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
1 December 2025