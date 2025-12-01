Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 19:30 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") Discretionary Share Plan - Grant of Award

The Company has granted an award under the 2023 Wood Discretionary Share Plan (the " 2023 DSP") to the below-named person discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR") of the Company (the " Award"), for Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" Discretionary Shares").

The Award will vest on 1 September 2027, subject to continued employment.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

NICK SHORTEN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

GRANT BY THE COMPANY OF A DISCRETIONARY SHARE AWARD FOR NIL CONSIDERATION, OF 186,550 SHARES UNDER THE 2023 DSP. THE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO A RESTRICTED PERIOD FROM THE DATE OF GRANT TO THE NORMAL DATE OF VESTING ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2027.

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

186,550 shares

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

Aggregated volume

NOT APPLICABLE

Aggregated p r i c e

Aggregated total

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-11-28

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

1 December 2025


