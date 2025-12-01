Luanda, Angola--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Tech By Tech, an Angola-based creative technology company, today announces the launch of MC Digital, an Afrobeat-inspired digital music artist created using artificial intelligence and formally registered under Angola's national creative registry.

MC Digital

MC Digital is developed through a human-supervised creative pipeline, where musicians, writers, producers, performers, and visual directors shape the artistic direction, music, and audiovisual identity. The company emphasizes a human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that artificial intelligence supports-not replaces-human creativity.

"MC Digital demonstrates how AI can responsibly extend Angola's creative expression," said Juvenal Lunguenda, CEO of Tech By Tech. "The goal is to enhance artistic work while keeping human interpretation, culture, and authorship at the forefront."

The project was developed by Tech By Tech Labs, the company's internal creative unit, which also produced MC Digital's debut music video:

Watch the video now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Hjlbm-f1DA

Industry Context

The global music industry has recently seen the emergence of AI-driven artists, including publicly reported signings and collaborations between major labels and AI-music platforms. MC Digital positions Angola within this broader, rapidly evolving area of music-technology innovation.

