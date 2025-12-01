Lost Soldier Oil & Gas: Lost Soldier Oil and Gas II Master Series LLC Announces Framework Agreement and Bilateral $8.6 Million Investment with Upland Resources

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Lost Soldier Oil and Gas II Master Series LLC ("Lost Soldier" or the "Company"), a Wyoming Limited Liability Company, today announced it has entered into a Strategic Partnership and Framework Agreement with Upland Resources Limited ("Upland"), (LSE:UPL), a United Kingdom public company, establishing a commercial bilateral investment, intended farm-in arrangements, and a broader operational partnership.

The framework agreement is a combined total of ~USD $8.6 million of bilateral strategic investment through a mutual stock and private placement unit subscription. Lost Soldier will provide technical services support in the areas of drilling, midstream, unconventional development and operational oversight. Lost Soldier has the option to farm-in and participate for up to 20% working interest at the project level in Upland's focus areas in Southeast Asia. Upland gains a strong partner with technical expertise and unconventional high pressure gas experience to develop their projects.

The execution of this framework agreement and bilateral investment represents a significant milestone for Lost Soldier, giving the company exposure to future international oil and gas production. The investment also makes Lost Soldier one of the largest shareholders in Upland, whose primary focus is on exploration and developing oil and gas assets.

This transformative investment provides Lost Soldier with direct exposure to areas of unexplored potential, directly offsetting proven world-class production. The petroleum systems in these areas are well documented and include untapped unconventional targets. This enables Lost Soldier's operational expertise and drilling capability to provide synergy to Upland and value for Lost Soldier's investors and Upland's shareholders.

Marc Bruner, CEO of Lost Soldier LLC, commented: "We are excited by the scale, revenue potential, and long-term prospects of Upland's Southeast Asian opportunities and the exclusive position Upland have secured. This partnership synergizes our experience in large-scale unconventional gas development alongside Upland's high-quality targets. We look forward to advancing these projects and generating sustainable, long-term value for both companies and their shareholders."

Bolhassan Di, Chairman and CEO of Upland, added: "This strategic partnership with Lost Soldier is a significant milestone for Upland. Lost Soldier has a proven track record with the drilling and development of high-pressure gas discoveries. These capabilities align perfectly with the growing requirement throughout Southeast Asia to develop high pressure gas fields and unconventional resources. What began as an introduction through Josh Galloway, now our Head of Drilling Services, over one year ago, has developed into a bilateral investment providing exposure to world-class unconventional gas resources, long-term revenue streams, and substantial operational capability. This agreement positions Upland to accelerate project development, optimize operations, and deliver decades of recurring cash flow and shareholder value."

From left to right top: Fairuz Ismail, Thomas Nyanat, Steve Richards, Josh Galloway, Awang Draup.

From left to right bottom: Marc Bruner, Bolhassan Di, Gerry Murray.

Upland and Lost Soldier have agreed to a balanced bilateral investment structure, totaling ~ $USD 8.6 million:

Lost Soldier Investment into Upland

Lost Soldier will subscribe for GBP 3.3 million of new ordinary shares in Upland at 3.3 pence per share (100,000,000 shares). All new shares issued will be subject to a 12-month lock-up restriction, underscoring Lost Soldier's long-term commitment to Upland.

Upland Investment into Lost Soldier

Upland will make a corresponding $USD 4.3 million investment into the Lost Soldier private placement, participating directly in the Wild Mustang Federal Unit development. Upland will establish a dedicated U.S. Corporation that will hold the relevant units and comply with all American regulatory, tax, and transactional requirements.

Lost Soldier is currently raising capital through a Regulation D 506(c) offering for accredited investors. Visit the following link to learn more: invest.lostsoldier.com.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Ticker UPL) by way of a standard listing. The Company is focused on oil and gas development opportunities in Southeast Asia. Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

For more information visit: upland.energy.

About Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

Lost Soldier is unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years - 6 TCF potential, 24,000 acres, and direct pipeline access. Lost Soldier is dedicated to responsibly developing Wyoming's Bison Basin oil and gas resources while preserving the surrounding environment. Operations are centered in the Wild Mustang Federal Unit, an area rich in history and wildlife, including grazing cattle, elk, antelope, and wild mustangs. Drawing inspiration from the nearby Lost Soldier oilfield, located 15 miles southeast of our discovery well, this field is one of Wyoming's oldest, and has produced over 400 million barrels of oil since its discovery. Today, it continues to produce over 1 million barrels per year. Lost Soldier leverages the area's proven geology to unlock its vast potential, using custom-built drilling rigs and skilled crews to ensure efficient, cost-effective resource extraction while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. For more information visit: invest.lostsoldier.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

720-807-0440

invest@lsogllc.com

SOURCE: Lost Soldier Oil & Gas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lost-soldier-oil-and-gas-ii-master-series-llc-announces-framework-agreement-and-1112354