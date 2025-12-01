SMX Public Limited: The Capital That Builds a Movement: How SMX's $111.5 Million Deal Becomes the Catalyst for a Global Proof Standard

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Some companies advance with steady progress. Others advance through pivotal moments that redefine what they can build. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) spent years developing the molecular identity technology that would become the backbone of the Proof Economy. But 2025 revealed something even more important. The world was finally ready for a global proof standard, and SMX stood at the center of the shift. The decision by industries and governments to adopt measurable, verifiable, scientific identity wasn't theoretical anymore. It was operational.

In that context, the $111.5 million equity purchase agreement is more than an access point to capital. It's the framework that lets SMX build a global movement around verified materials. It gives SMX the ability to turn emerging systems into permanent infrastructure. It supports multiple industries at once. It keeps SMX in command of its scale, sequence, and strategy. Most importantly, it ensures that the Proof Economy has a strong financial engine to match its global ambition.

The agreement begins with a $11.5 million promissory note and extends into a $100 million discretionary equity line. What sets it apart is the structure. SMX controls the pace. SMX controls the drawdowns. SMX controls how capital flows into the expansion of gold verification, plastics circularity, regulated supply chains, critical minerals, textiles, and industrial recovery. It's capital that adapts to the Company's strategy rather than forcing the strategy to adapt to the capital.

Capital With No Strings

This flexibility arrived at the exact moment the world began demanding systems that could connect regions and industries through a unified architecture of proof. Singapore advanced national plastics identity. Spain and France moved toward the use of authentic, verified recycled materials. The Middle East pushed gold toward a more secure and transparent future. The United States strengthened compliance across minerals and industrial materials.

These global moves weren't following each other. They were happening simultaneously, and SMX needed a capital structure designed for concurrency. The equity purchase agreement gives them that.

It lets SMX scale industrial systems without slowing national programs. It lets SMX build long-term frameworks while expanding commercial deployments. It ensures that SMX can operate across multiple continents with equal reach, supporting partners who need identity to survive transformation, processing, and regulatory inspection. That's not all.

The ability to allocate net proceeds as it sees fit, including toward digital reserve assets, also strengthens SMX's long-term financial architecture. It reflects a future in which supply chains are decentralized and identity systems are designed to be as durable as the materials they track. Financial structures that complement technological resilience matter because SMX is no longer building limited projects. It's building permanent global systems.

Capital That Enables Scale

What makes the equity purchase agreement transformative is what it enables SMX to do next. The company can build a global proof standard across materials that define modern commerce. Gold. Plastics. Minerals. Textiles. Agriculture. Industrial feedstocks. Every one of these sectors is undergoing a shift from assumption to verification. Everyone is discovering that identity is no longer optional. And everyone is converging on the same need: a system that embeds truth at the molecular level.

The Proof Economy is rising because the world is no longer willing to rely on declarations. It needs evidence. It needs identity. It needs consistency. The $111.5 million equity purchase deal gives SMX the capital foundation to scale the systems that provide all of it.

In other words, this isn't just capital. It's the fuel behind a movement that will redefine how the world measures integrity, sustainability, and trust.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example:the ability of SMX to satisfy the conditions under the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Promissory Note and related agreements; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-capital-that-builds-a-movement-how-smxs-111.5-million-deal-b-1113352