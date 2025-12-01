Foundation Software Recognized Among the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025 by the Software Report

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has been recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025. The annual list honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding product innovation, customer value, workplace culture and long-term industry leadership.

For the 2025 rankings, The Software Report evaluated companies using a blend of performance metrics and feedback from users and industry stakeholders. This year's honorees span a wide range of software categories, and Foundation Software was recognized for its continued commitment to building purpose-built tools that support contractors nationwide.

"Being named to this year's Top 50 list is an honor that reflects our long-standing commitment to improving and expanding our construction software solutions," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're continually investing in new software developments and reinvesting in our current products to ensure contractors have technology that evolves with their needs."

Founded in 1985, Foundation Software has spent nearly four decades developing construction-specific technology to help contractors manage their finances and operations. Today, its offerings include the flagship FOUNDATION construction accounting platform, construction-focused payroll and compliance services, field and project management apps, estimating and digital takeoff tools, HR and scheduling solutions, safety management software and integrated expense and pay management.

The company's focus on long-term product development and customer service has positioned it as one of the most trusted software providers for contractors across every trade. And, as Ode affirmed, Foundation won't be slowing down soon, "we're going to continue growing and supporting our portfolio so our customers have the resources needed for every stage of their project's lifecycle."

Read the full list from The Software Report here.

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-recognized-among-the-top-50-software-companie-1112458