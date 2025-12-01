SMX Public Limited: The Year Everything Shifted: How SMX Turned 2025 Into a Global Inflection Point and Crowned It With a $111.5 Million Equity Purchase Agreement

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Every company has a year that separates "before" from "after." A year that doesn't just add progress to a timeline but redraws the entire arc. For SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), 2025 was more than a good year> It was better than a strong year. It was a transformational year. It was the year global systems finally demanded what SMX had spent years building. It was the year proof stopped being optional. It was the year verification became a global priority rather than a technical possibility.

And it was the year SMX positioned itself as a catalyst in that shift. Every region, every sector, and every compliance ecosystem made the same discovery. They couldn't move forward without measurable, durable, molecular-level truth. Gold needed it. Plastics needed it. Textiles needed it. Minerals needed it. National recycling frameworks needed it. And for the first time, these systems all turned to the same Company.

2025 was the year SMX became the common denominator.

Global Interest Drives Global Expansion

It happened across continents. Singapore embraced national plastics circularity. Spain and France are on board to authenticate recycled materials. The Middle East advanced gold verification into a new era of integrity. The United States began transitioning regulated supply chains away from administrative declarations toward scientific evidence.

SMX didn't chase these opportunities. They converged around it because industries that never shared common technical needs suddenly aligned on the same requirement. Identity. Proof. Integrity.

This is what makes the Company's $111.5 million equity purchase agreement, announced Monday, the perfect capstone to a defining year. The agreement wasn't only timely. It was symbolic. It confirmed that SMX had earned a financial architecture built for global scale and multi-sector deployment.

The agreement includes a $11.5 million promissory note and access to up to $100 million in capital at SMX's discretion. There are no minimum drawdowns, no operational restrictions, and no penalties for maintaining discipline. It's a capital structure aligned with ambition. And based on the initial capital injection, SMX will likely not issue new shares or draw on the facility until at least Q1 of 2026. It's financial clarity that lets SMX maintain pace while preserving strategic freedom.

A Modern Treasury

The agreement also allows SMX to allocate part of the net proceeds to digital reserve assets, strengthening a treasury architecture designed for durability and alignment with decentralized supply chain systems. There are no restrictions whatsoever. So, with those assets having market value, they could also serve as a valuation floor.

Still, what makes this the capstone to 2025 is how perfectly it completes the year's story. SMX didn't simply collect partnerships. It built infrastructure. It didn't chase projects. It shaped global standards. It didn't follow trends. It anticipated the Proof Economy years before the world needed it.

The $111.5 million deal marks the moment when SMX's global recognition, national deployments, industrial validation, and technological leadership converged into a structure that can support the next decade of authenticated commerce.

This agreement and the partnerships made aren't the conclusion of SMX's transformation. It's the confirmation that SMX is ready for everything that follows.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

