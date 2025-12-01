Authorium Showcased at Texas Department of Information Resources' Innovation Lab for Exploring Emerging Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Authorium , the cloud-based technology platform for government administrative operations, today announced that the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) will host the company's technology in its Innovation Lab.

DIR's Innovation Lab provides a secure and controlled environment where Texas officials and staff from all state agencies, higher education institutions, and local government entities can explore, demo, and utilize emerging technology in a no-risk environment before engaging in the procurement process. Authorium is making select components of its procurement workflow and AI-enhanced features available in the Lab.

"Authorium is honored to be selected for inclusion in the Innovation Lab as the DIR team is tasked with leveraging the world's most powerful technology to solve critical challenges," said Jay Nath and Kamran Saddique, Authorium's Co-CEOs. "City, county, state, and federal government teams recognize and rely on Authorium's solutions for increased efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance and we look forward to showcasing these values in Texas."

Unlike commercial platforms adapted for government use, Authorium was designed exclusively for public-sector use and 60% of the public benefit corporation's staff served in government themselves. The platform is hosted in AWS GovCloud, TXRAMP certified, and SOC 2 verified, ensuring compliance with the State of Texas' highest security and data protection standards.

Authorium is fully cloud-based, allowing agencies to explore and test capabilities with no installation or IT overhead. Texas government employees looking to explore emerging technology in the DIR Innovation Lab can email innovation@dir.texas.gov for more information.

DIR's mission is to serve the Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Learn more about DIR at dir.texas.gov .

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities, including Washington Technology Solutions, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Florida Department of Children and Families. Learn more at authorium.com.

