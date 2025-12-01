MDC Data Centers: Axtel Chooses MDC's MCA2 as Strategic McAllen Hub, Strengthening the Border's Open and Unified Digital Ecosystem

The partnership strengthens cross-border interconnection by consolidating Axtel's presence at MCA2, enabling greater resiliency, low-latency routes, and a more open, diverse, and scalable digital ecosystem at the Mexico-U.S. border.

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Axtel and MDC Data Centers announced a strategic partnership agreement to consolidate digital interconnection at the border between Mexico and the United States, through the integration of MCA2 as Axtel's main new point of presence in McAllen, Texas. This move marks Axtel's full exit from the Chase building and finalizes its transition to MDC's purpose-built facility at 422 S. 11th St., the core of its Border Connect Platform.

MCA2



With this integration, Axtel reinforces its commitment to offering high-availability infrastructure solutions, backed by a national network of more than 50,000 kilometers of fiber optic and presence in 90% of the country's industrial parks. This collaboration allows for expanded interconnection capabilities in the region, facilitating access to resilient routes, low latency, and greater diversity of operators.

"This partnership ensures that Axtel remains at the center of the digital ecosystem, not only in McAllen but throughout the entire border between Mexico and the United States," said Andrés Eduardo Cordovez, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Operations. "We are convinced that alliances like this are key to continuing to build a more robust, open, and future-ready digital environment."

"Axtel's decision marks the final step in McAllen's evolution into a unified interconnection hub," said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. "With every Mexico network now converged at MCA2, the facility stands as the most efficient and inclusive platform for cross-border connectivity, where density, neutrality, and operational collaboration drive the growth of a unified digital ecosystem."

This partnership represents a firm step toward the evolution of a more open, collaborative, and efficient digital ecosystem, aligned with the current needs of operators, companies, and digital platforms that demand greater density, neutrality, and scalability in their cross-border connections.

The integration of MCA2 as an interconnection point strengthens the operational continuity of digital services at the border, enhances cross-border capacity through direct access to MDC's diverse International Fiber Crossings, and promotes collaboration among operators, cloud providers, content platforms, and companies within the binational digital ecosystem.

This collaboration also helps consolidate the digital corridor toward Querétaro, one of Mexico's most relevant emerging technology hubs, extending the reach of Axtel and MDC's infrastructure toward the heart of the country.

About Axtel Networks

Axtel Networks, a division of Axtel, is one of Mexico's leading providers of digital infrastructure and managed network services, offering high-capacity connectivity solutions for carriers, hyperscalers, and enterprise clients throughout Mexico and the U.S. border region.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers builds neutral interconnection ecosystems where networks, content, and cloud providers connect at the border. With carrier-neutral facilities in McAllen, El Paso, San Diego, and Querétaro (coming soon), as well as additional points of presence along the U.S.-Mexico border-including Laredo, Eagle Pass, and Nogales-MDC enables low-latency connectivity throughout North America via its Border Connect Platform. MDC's Actively Neutral model ensures that every participant-carrier, cloud, or content network-operates on equal terms within a unified, open-access environment designed to keep the border connected and accessible for all.

