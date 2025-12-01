AcutePet Urgent Care Arrives in Solon, Deepening Its Commitment to Caring for Ohio's Pets and Families

Opening December 5th with extended hours and a focus on same-day needs, AcutePet Solon strengthens the region's access to high-quality veterinary care

SOLON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / AcutePet Urgent Care is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Solon, Ohio, on Friday, December 5, 2025. Located at 6130 Kruse Drive, near the Nestlé campus and Solon's dining and retail district, the clinic expands AcutePet's mission to make same-day veterinary care more accessible for local families.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Solon Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Wednesday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. Local leaders, pet owners, and community members are invited to attend and meet the team behind AcutePet Urgent Care.

Founded by Drs. David Sachs and Doug Hoffman, AcutePet is a veterinarian-owned network built to deliver immediate care for pets through same-day appointments, online booking, and extended evening and weekend hours. The model not only serves pet owners seeking prompt care but also supports general practice veterinarians and emergency hospitals by alleviating scheduling and caseload pressures.

"We're proud to open our doors in Solon and bring emergency-level care to another community - right here in Ohio, where it all began," said Dr. Doug Hoffman, co-CEO of AcutePet Urgent Care. "From our first conversations with local veterinarians to meeting families in the area, it's clear this community values both access and compassion in pet care - and that's exactly what AcutePet delivers."

"AcutePet grew from a simple idea - that veterinary care should be accessible for families and sustainable for the professionals who provide it," said Dr. David Sachs, co-CEO of AcutePet Urgent Care. "Every new AcutePet location is a chance to move this profession forward, and Solon gives us another opportunity to do that alongside an incredible veterinary community. We're proving that veterinary urgent care can be both exceptional for pets and sustainable for the people providing it."

Under the medical leadership of Dr. John D. Anastasio, DACVECC, AcutePet Urgent Care delivers emergency-level care in an urgent care setting. Each location is staffed by experienced veterinarians and licensed technicians equipped to handle a wide range of urgent conditions. The Solon facility offers onsite diagnostics, digital imaging, and outpatient procedures using advanced monitoring technology to ensure every patient receives timely, high-quality care.

About AcutePet

AcutePet Urgent Care delivers same-day, emergency-level veterinary care designed to ease pressure on local ERs and general practices while improving access and affordability for pet owners. Founded by veterinarians and led by a board-certified criticalist, AcutePet fosters a culture where veterinary teams are empowered to do their best work. The growing network currently includes locations in Beavercreek, OH; West Chester, OH; Bellevue, KY; Mount Pleasant, SC; Summerville, SC; and Voorhees, NJ, with Solon, OH now joining the network.

To learn more, visit www.acutepeturgentcare.com or follow @acutepeturgentcare on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming community events.

SOURCE: AcutePet Urgent Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/acutepet-urgent-care-arrives-in-solon-deepening-its-commitment-to-car-1113429