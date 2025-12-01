Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 décembre/December 2025) - The Exchange has determined that Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (the "Issuer") has not met the continued listing requirements as set out in CSE Policy 2, Appendix A section 2.9.

Pursuant to Policy 6 section 2.4, the Issuer may not rely on confidential price protection, nor may the Issuer complete any financing without prior Exchange approval.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the .X extension is added to the listed securities of Issuers that the Exchange has deemed to be inactive.

_________________________________

La Bourse a déterminé que Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (l'« Émetteur ») n'a pas satisfait aux exigences de cotation continue telles qu'énoncées dans la Politique 2 de la CSE, Annexe A, section 2.9.

Conformément à la Politique 6, section 2.4, l'Émetteur ne peut pas s'appuyer sur une protection confidentielle des prix, ni conclure un financement sans l'approbation préalable de la Bourse.

Conformément à la Politique 3, section 5.1, l'extension .X est ajoutée aux titres cotés des Émetteurs que la Bourse a jugés inactifs.

Issuer/ Emetteur : Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Old symbol/Vieux symbole : MOOO New symbol/ Nouveau symbole : MOOO.X Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 2 DEC 2025

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)